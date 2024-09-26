‘Last Comic Standing’ Season 2 winner John Heffron to perform at the Spokane Comedy Club

From staff reports

Stand-up comedian John Heffron is coming to the Spokane Comedy Club for three nights.

In his shows, Heffron shares his experiences of childhood through marriage and life as a member of Generation X. Even so, audiences of all ages have been known to enjoy his comedy.

Hailing from Detroit, the 54-year-old comedian took the crown in the second season of NBC’s hit show, “The Last Comic Standing.” Before that, Heffron got his start at the University of Michigan’s Main Street Comedy Showcase, where he found himself skipping classes to chase his passion.

He’s appeared as a guest on podcasts, such as “The Joe Rogan Experience,” “WTF with Marc Maron” and Ari Shaffir’s “Skeptic Tank.” While performing at clubs and festivals, Heffron also gets booked with Fortune 500 companies.

Heffron will appear at 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. and 9:45 on Friday and Saturday. Tickets for Thursday’s show are $20/$28.Friday and Saturday cost $25-$35.