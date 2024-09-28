73-year-old man dies after being struck by vehicle in Spokane Valley

73-year-old William Jura was hit and killed by a truck while attempting to cross Pines Road on Friday night in Spokane Valley.

Jura was running westbound near Valleyway Avenue at around 7 p.m. when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

WSP Sergeant Greg Riddell said the victim was wearing dark clothing and attempted to cross at an unmarked crosswalk. The incident is still under investigation.

Jura died following transport to Sacred Heart Medical Center.