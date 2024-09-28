Rooms with a view: Arrange the interior to make the most of the exterior

Architecture and space speak to the heart of how a room should be laid out in addition to the type of furniture that should be used. Two backless chaises serve as a sofa in a living room with large, over-sized windows. (Handout/TNS) (Handout/TNS)

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

Architecture and space speak to the heart of how a room should be laid out in addition to the type of furniture that should be used. If you have a space with a long wall, for example, it may create an opportunity for an arrangement in which furniture is displayed prominently with the wall in mind.

Conversely, in a space with a prominent view, the desire may be to “float” furniture in the center of a room to allow the view to be the star of the show. A room with a prominent view is typically a selling point and a desirable feature to highlight. The dilemma often lies in how to create a room that is aesthetically pleasing, well-planned and allows for an unobstructed view.

Five favorite tips

• Try to avoid placing furniture in front of a window.

• View a space both during the day and at night to help determine the best layout.

• Determine the best angle in which to take in the view and position furniture accordingly.

• Use low backed or low-profile furniture.

• Incorporate various seating arrangements in order to create different viewing opportunities.