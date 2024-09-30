The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
2.7 earthquake recorded at McArthur Lake in North Idaho

By James Hanlon jamesh@spokesman.com

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 2.7-magnitude earthquake Monday morning in North Idaho.

The epicenter was on the northwest end of McArthur Lake, about halfway between Sandpoint and Bonners Ferry. The quake was recorded at 8:15 a.m.

As of 12:30 p.m. Monday, 11 respondents on USGS’s interactive “Did you feel it?” map reported feeling the quake with weak to light intensity in the area south of the lake. A few others reported feeling the quake in Sandpoint, Post Falls and Deer Park.

