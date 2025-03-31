Sony reveals Beatles cast, will release all 4 films in April 2028

By Samantha Masunaga Los Angeles Times

LAS VEGAS — Sony Pictures Entertainment has revealed more about its big bet on the Beatles.

The studio will release four films about the Beatles — each following a different member of the band — all in April 2028, director Sam Mendes and Sony film Chairman Tom Rothman said Monday during a presentation at the CinemaCon trade convention in Las Vegas.

“Hold on, did I agree to that?” Rothman joked onstage to Mendes.

“You said it would be the first binge-able theatrical experience,” Mendes replied.

The Culver City, California, studio rounded out its presentation by announcing the cast of the films and brought all four on stage. Paul Mescal will play Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn will play George Harrison, Barry Keoghan will play Ringo Starr and Harris Dickinson will play John Lennon.

The four came onstage in black pants and shirts and took the Beatles bow.

The cast and crew will be in principal photography for just over a year, Mendes said.

He nodded to the tough last few years for theater owners, who first weathered the pandemic, then the dual writers and actors strikes in 2023, which limited their options for films. They are also still grappling with the loss of casual moviegoers, as well as an audience that got used to watching films from their couch.

“We need big cinematic events to get people out of the house,” Mendes said to big applause from the audience, which was largely composed of theater owners and entertainment industry types. “I promise it will be worth the trip.”