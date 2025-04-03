Alan Liere’s hunting and fishing report for April 3, 2025
Fly fishing
The North Fork of the Coeur d’Alene River has come down, and while it is not ideal, Silver Bow Fly Shop said adventurous anglers can find a few places to fish. The St. Joe came back in shape for fishing last weekend. While still on the high side, there are places to fish on the lower stretches. The Spokane River closed March 15 and will reopen to fishing May 24, the Saturday before Memorial Day.
Lakes are going to be the best option for fly fishing in the near future. Medical Lake has picked up with more consistent fishing for quality rainbows. Amber has been fishing steadily as well. Omak Lake has also been good. Waitts Lake and Jumpoff Joe are good options for brown trout, and both lakes have rainbow trout as well. Afternoons have been best.
Trout and kokanee
Many of Idaho’s lakes and ponds are soon going to be bolstered with Idaho Fish and Game stocking some 270,000 rainbow trout. Highlights in the Idaho Panhandle are Brush Lake, receiving 720 trout; Cocolalla Lake, with 9,330; Fernan Lake, with 11,800; Gene Day Pond (also known as Osburn Pond), with 800; Jewel Lake, with 1,620 (this lake also has channel cats and lots of bluegills); Kelso Lake, with 2,500; Post Falls Park Pond, with 800 (a great fishing spot for kids and anglers with special needs); and Spicer Pond, with 800 rainbow trout.
Before the April 26 lowland general opener, there are still places to fish in Washington. Newman, Eloika, Coffeepot and Sacheen anglers are finding crappie, and Lake Roosevelt trout fishing is picking up despite the high water. Boat fishermen on Roosevelt say they are finding a better bite than by trolling by nosing up to a shoreline in one of the bays and casting Power Bait out of the back of the boat.
Trout anglers are having great fishing for 2-to 2½-pound triploids above the middle net pens on Rufus Woods Reservoir.
Billy Clapp Lake is typically planted with several thousand catchable rainbow every year, and it also receives thousands of kokanee fry. By July, the kokanee are 15 inches long. Crankbaits are effective on this year-round water, but the fishing this spring has been slow.
Steelhead and salmon
The Idaho Fish and Game South Fork Clearwater Localized Broodstock program has wrapped up. Staff sampled almost 1,100 steelhead put into tubes by participating anglers. Of that number, they took over 680 steelhead back to Dworshak/Clearwater Fish Hatchery for spawning, setting a record since the conception of this program.
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission have set the spring chinook seasons to open April 26 in the Clearwater, Snake and Salmon River drainages. Chinook fishing in the Clearwater drainage will be open four days per week – Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the mainstem Clearwater, the North Fork Clearwater, the Middle Fork Clearwater and the South Fork Clearwater rivers. In the Lower Salmon and Little Salmon rivers, chinook fishing will also be open four days per week – Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. In the Snake River, chinook fishing will be open seven days a week.
Spiny ray
An area of Moses Lake that walleye anglers should be focusing on will be at the top end of the lake below where Rocky Ford Creek enters the lake. Walleye gather in the shallow water, and trolling side planers with spinners and nightcrawlers is an effective method for getting the fish. Anglers will be trolling in water that is only 3 to 5 feet deep.
Northwest Bass kicked off the tournament season on Potholes Reservoir with 86 boats fishing. Dan Jensen and Taylor Smith took first place with a total of 21.10 pounds of bass and the big fish award with a largemouth weighing 6.90 pounds. Bass fishing is expected to continue improving. Fish around structure in areas of warming water.
Walleye anglers at Soda Lake are finding limits of 14- to 16-inch fish by trolling a Mack’s Slow Death Smile Blade worm harness in 15 to 25 feet of water at 1 to 1.2 mph.
Other species
Sturgeon are beginning to bite in the Snake River. A popular, easy-to-secure bait is a cut-up smallmouth bass.
Hunting
The application period for Idaho moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat controlled hunts runs through April 30. Hunters can apply online, at any Fish and Game office, license vendor, or by calling 1 (800) 554-8685.
From Monday through April 11, Idaho Fish and Game will be hosting hunter education classes at their regional office at 3316 16th St. in Lewiston. This may be the last opportunity in Lewiston for new hunters to participate in spring turkey hunting. The class schedule is Monday through Friday with all classes running 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Students can register for this class on line at www.register-ed.com/events/view/226030 or in person at any Fish and Game office. Contact the Clearwater Region office for more information (208) 799-5010.
