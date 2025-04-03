Biggest Seattle-area employers’ stocks aren’t reacting well to tariffs

By Alex Halverson Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Tech stocks continued their downward slide from Wednesday after President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs, costing several huge Northwest companies billions in market value.

Share prices for two of the most valuable companies in the world, Seattle-based Amazon and Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft, fell Wednesday in after-hours trading. Once the markets could gauge the news on Thursday, those companies continued to fall. Amazon fell 9% while Microsoft dipped another 2%.

The Seattle area’s other tech companies aren’t faring well either. Expedia tumbled 9% on Thursday, and Zillow slipped almost 4%. Meta, Google and Salesforce aren’t based in the Puget Sound region, but all three have sizable engineering hubs in the area. They’d all fallen 9%, 4% and 6%, respectively.

T-Mobile saw a 1% gain, erasing the Wednesday loss.

Retail companies in the Puget Sound region were also hammered. Nike and Columbia, both based in the Portland area, fell 14% and 13%, respectively, following steep drops Wednesday afternoon. With harsher tariffs on Asian countries, apparel companies are particularly vulnerable due to their reliance on suppliers in Vietnam, China and Indonesia.

Two other Seattle-based companies that rely on imported goods, Starbucks and Boeing, fell 11% and 10%, respectively.