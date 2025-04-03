Crater Lake to close to swimming for two years after this summer

By Jamie Hale Oregonian

Crater Lake is famous for its incredible views from the towering lip of the volcanic caldera, but some visitors are there to get a closer look at the deepest lake in the U.S.

This summer will be the last chance to swim or boat in the icy waters of Crater Lake until at least 2029, as the National Park Service prepares to begin a major renovation of the park’s single lake access point.

Crews will be rehabilitating the Cleetwood Cove Trail that leads down to the lake, as well as the Cleetwood Marina, where visitors can access the water and catch boat tours to Wizard Island, according to a National Park Service project page. Construction is expected to begin in 2026, with the trail expected to reopen summer 2029.

“Due to the extent of work to be completed and short construction seasons, trail closures will be required and are expected during the duration of the 2027 and 2028 summer seasons,” the project page reads. “During this time, no boat tours will be provided and the trail will be closed due to construction and rockfall hazards.”

There are no other safe ways to access the lake. Those who try to climb down into the caldera often require a rescue.

Boat tours, which are privately run, are not yet confirmed for 2025. Concessioner ExplorUS has yet to open reservations for the summer, citing potential impacts by National Park Service project work.

The construction at Cleetwood Cove is one of several ongoing rehabilitation projects at Crater Lake, including a staggered, multi-year closure of Rim Drive that began in 2023 and ongoing work on Crater Lake Lodge and other privately run buildings in the park. Those buildings fell under new management last year following the ouster of concessioner Aramark, which the National Park Service accused of a litany of wrongdoings in reports that were brought to light in a 2024 investigation by The Oregonian/OregonLive.

This year, the National Park Service has faced budget cuts and layoffs as part of the Trump administration’s widespread slashing of federal spending, though it’s not clear how those cuts have affected Crater Lake.

Park officials in February declined to answer questions about specific cuts to national park sites in Oregon, offering a general statement instead.

“The National Park Service is hiring seasonal workers to continue enhancing the visitor experience as we embrace new opportunities for optimization and innovation in workforce management,” the national media office said in an email. “We are focused on ensuring that every visitor has the chance to explore and connect with the incredible, iconic spaces of our national parks.”

Crater Lake officials did not respond to questions about how the cuts might affect the planned construction at Cleetwood Cove, though park spokesperson Marsha McCabe confirmed the project timeline in an email to SFGATE, the publication said Monday.

The Cleetwood Cove Trail will remain open this summer, as potential contractors will visit the park this summer, McCabe told SFGATE.