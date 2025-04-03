Mariners calling up another Luis Castillo to join rotation (yes, really)

Adam Jude Seattle Times

SAN FRANCISCO — Between “The Rock” who shares his name and “The Rock” tourist attraction just a few miles away, Mariners pitcher Luis F. Castillo is about to make his major-league starting debut in maybe the most interesting fashion imaginable.

Confused yet?

Well, you’re almost certainly not alone.

For the second game in a row, the Mariners are expected to have a Luis Castillo start a game for them.

Luis F. Castillo is expected to be promoted from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday to make a spot start for the Mariners’ 2025 road opener against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, located just a few miles away from Alcatraz Island, the famed San Francisco Bay penitentiary known as “The Rock.”

And Luis F. Castillo will be following new teammate Luis M. Castillo, nicknamed “The Rock,” in the Mariners’ rotation.

Luis F. Castillo, a fellow Dominican right-hander, allowed one run over 5 2/3 innings in his debut for the Tacoma Rainiers earlier this week.

Luis M. Castillo is the Mariners’ 32-year-old three-time All-Star who has accumulated a 23.5 bWAR across 213 major-league appearances.

Luis F. Castillo made three relief appearances for the Detroit Tigers in 2022. The Mariners signed him to a minor-league contract in January.

He will take the No. 5 spot in the Mariners’ rotation after Emerson Hancock was shelled for six runs in two-thirds of an inning in his season debut Monday against the Tigers. The Mariners demoted Hancock to Tacoma on Tuesday.

Bryce Miller is the scheduled starter Saturday vs. ex-Mariner Robbie Ray, and Bryan Woo will face his childhood team Sunday for the series finale at Oracle Park.