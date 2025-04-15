‘My dream coming true’: New WSU commit Jerone Morton ready to flourish at higher level

PULLMAN – In the days after he entered the transfer portal in late March, Jerone Morton was getting a little anxious.

The 6-foot-4 guard was looking to move on after two years at Morehead State, where he averaged a shade over 10 points per game last season, and he didn’t feel like he had found his next landing spot.

He held offers from a few schools, including Western Kentucky, Indiana State and Marshall, all relatively close to his home in Kentucky. He appreciated those programs’ interest, but Morton felt like he could flourish on an even higher level.

“I was just praying to God for a big-time school to hit me up,” Morton said. “So the next day, coach Brady hit me up.”

That would be WSU assistant coach Donald Brady, who led the charge in recruiting Morton out of the transfer portal, in an effort to help replace the Cougars’ departing starting five. Before long, Morton scheduled a visit to Pullman, which took place this past weekend.

Morton became the Cougars’ first commitment of the spring in large part, he said, because of how at ease he felt around Brady, head coach David Riley and the rest of WSU’s coaching staff.

“The bond between the coaches also got my attention,” said Morton who announced his commitment on Monday evening. “Like, how close everybody is and how easy it was to blend in. I could be myself, easy being around those types of people. So that really caught my attention about everything.

“It’s not always strictly business. Sometimes when you get around a head coach, you gotta tighten up a little bit more. But with them, it’s just, be yourself. So that’s what I liked about it.”

A native of Lexington, Kentucky – about an hour drive to Morehead State’s campus in Morehead – Morton’s commitment is a key one for WSU.

The Cougars are losing their entire starting lineup, including guards Nate Calmese, Isaiah Watts and Cedric Coward, plus outgoing senior forwards Ethan Price and Dane Erikstrup. With freshman guard Marcus Wilson also in the portal, the Cougars have about five open scholarships, counting Morton’s pledge.

Starting in 20 of 26 games last season, Morton averaged 10.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 45% from the field and 37.7% on 3-pointers on three attempts per game.

He played mostly point guard, but that’s also what appealed to him about Riley and the Cougars’ system: It aligns well with his versatility, with his ability to play all over the floor.

“Basically, how well I fit and how they play,” Morton said of WSU coaches’ pitch to him, “They play up and down and positionless basketball. That’s kind of how I am, though, because I’m not a one or a specific two. I could play both. It was basically the fit.”

Morton also feels like his 3-point shot is coming around, which could help his role at WSU, which prioritizes shooting, spacing and pace. Playing 13 minutes per game in 34 games as a freshman, Morton only shot 17% on 3s on about one attempt per contest. It was a small sample size, but the left-handed Morton wasn’t happy with his numbers – he knew he was a better shooter than that.

A year later, after missing a handful of games at the beginning of the 2024-25 season because of a concussion and dislocated shoulder, Morton trusts his jump shot more.

“I think I can shoot that thing, for real. I really got confidence,” Morton said.

“Now, my freshman year, I will admit I didn’t have as much confidence shooting it. But now I think the biggest difference is I’m starting to believe in my jump shot a lot more, so it’s really a confidence thing. I ain’t gonna lie, I feel I can shoot that thing, for sure.”

Last season, Morton scored in double figures on 14 occasions, including a season high of 21 points. He hit multiple 3-pointers eight times, including a 3-for-4 showing in a win over Western Illinois. He also took care of the ball relatively well, averaging less than two turnovers per game, fewer than all but one member of WSU’s starting five from last season.

Morton seems like a natural fit at WSU. Coming from Morehead, population roughly 6,000, he doesn’t have too many hobbies. He likes to hoop and work out. He does like to play College Football 25, where his go-to team is LSU .

But besides that, he said, his live mostly revolves around the game. In distraction-free Pullman, Morton may have found the place that suits him best.

“I’m ready to show everybody what I can do at a higher level,” Morton said. “I’ve been praying for this. This is really my dream coming true to me. I’m just excited, just ready to come in there and compete.”