Prep roundup: Kevin Ng scores two goals for Central Valley boys soccer; Lexi Mount hits go-ahead RBI single for Mead softball

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school spring sports from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball GSL 2A

West Valley 5, Clarkston 3: Ethan Turley pitched four shutout innings of relief and the Eagles (10-2, 10-1) beat the visiting Bantams (4-6, 4-6). Noah Clouse had two hits and an RBI for West Valley. Hayden Line led Clarkston with two hits and two RBIs.

Pullman 8, East Valley 0: Brady Coulter went 2 for 2 with two runs and five stolen bases and the Greyhounds (7-4, 7-2) beat the visiting Knights (0-12, 0-10). Brayden Randall struck out six over three shutout innings and Adrian Hecker knocked in two for Pullman.

North Central 18-5, Rogers 10-3 : David Madsen hit an RBI double to tie the game and the go-ahead runs scored on an errors as the Wolfpack (8-6, 6-5) swept the visiting Pirates (2-12, 2-10).

Softball GSL 4A/3A

Mead 12, Ridgeline 9: Lexi Mount hit a go-ahead RBI single and the Panthers (11-1, 9-1) beat the visiting Falcons (7-4, 7-3). Mount and Sophia Carpenter had two RBIs apiece for Mead. Lilley Triplett went 3 for 5 with a triple and three RBIs for Ridgeline.

Boys soccer GSL 4A/3A

Central Valley 3, Ferris 1: Kevin Ng scored two goals and the visiting Bears (5-3, 3-1) beat the Saxons (1-6, 1-4). Eli Ledgerwood scored for Ferris.

Ridgeline 2, University 2 (SO): Andre Chaker scored in regulation and in the 4-1 shootout win, and the visiting Falcons (6-4, 4-0) beat the Titans (2-6-1, 2-3)

Lewis and Clark 2, Cheney 1 (SO): Hank Bishop scored in regulation and in the shootout and the visiting Tigers (9-0-1, 4-0) edged the Blackhawks (2-7, 0-4).

Mt. Spokane 1, Gonzaga Prep 1 (SO): Isaac Hurst scored a goal and the Bullpups (4-4-2, 3-1) beat the visiting Wildcats (5-3-1, 2-2) in a 4-3 shootout after ending regulation tied 1-1.

Boys tennis GSL 4A/3A

Ferris 4, Ridgeline 3: At Ferris, Ferris’ Charlie LaSalle defeated Jackson Hieb 6-2, 6-3. In No. 1 doubles, Luke Roland/Tacen Cobb of Ferris defeated Luke Fredekind/Kellan Long 7-5, 6-2.

University 7, Shadle Park 0: At U-Hi, University’s Niccolo Gentile defeated Tony Gomez 6-2, 6-0. In No. 1 doubles, Riley Yates/Mike Coe of University swept Kye Hill-Roy/Malakai Tillotson 6-0, 6-0.

Mt. Spokane 6, Cheney 1: At Mt. Spokane, Cheney’s Jacob Estock defeated Isaac Hewa 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. In No. 1 doubles, Jacen Phillips/Kanoe Beckley of Mt. Spokane defeated Dallin Davis/Reece Higbee 6-1, 6-3.

Mead 6, Gonzaga 1: At Mead, Mead’s Robbie Wrigley defeated Tiernan Waggoner 6-2, 6-0. In No. 1 doubles, Peter Farley/Bryce Lynd of Mead swept Ethan Hatzke/Nolan Lemberg 6-0, 6-0.

GSL 2A

West Valley 7, East Valley 0: At WV. West Valley’s Conner Kunz defeated Joe Maughan, 6-0, 6-2. In No. 1 doubles, Yassin Kusaibati/Will Busse of West Valley swept Mason Comstock/Darren Shelley, 6-0, 6-0.

Clarkston 6, Deer Park 1: At Clarkston, Clarkston’s Cody Whittle defeated Thayne Crossley 6-0, 6-0. In No.1 double, Haven Morfin/Hudson Frost of Clarkston swept Lucas Neumiller/Isaac Lee 6-1, 6-2.

Pullman 7, Rogers 0: At Pullman, Pullman’s Reed Newell swept Arthur Wedge 6-0, 6-0. In No. 1 doubles, Daniel Schertenleib/Svanik Bose of Pullman defeated Jahan Terrells/Eli Borders 6-2, 6-0.

Girls tennis GSL 4A/3A

Lewis and Clark 7, Central Valley 0: At Hart Field, Lewis and Clark’s Daphne Rabinovitch defeated Kate Bendele 6-3, 6-3. In No. 1 doubles, Charlotte Burns/Emma Chow of Lewis and Clark swept Olivia Paventy/Sophia Riddle 6-3, 6-2.

Ferris at Ridgeline: At Ridgeline, Ferris’ Annika Rossow defeated Svetlana Wickham 7-6, 5-1. In No. 1 doubles, Mia Longo/Stella Taylor of Ridgeline Michelle Chen/Hannah Coulsen 6-2, 6-3.

Mead 7, Gonzaga Prep 0: At G-Prep, Mead’s Lexi Mattox swept Devyn Pirwitz (GP) 6-0, 6-0. In No. 1 doubles, Julia Benton/Addy Oglesbee of Mead defeated Molly Davidson/Emma Sandberg 6-7, 6-3.

Mt. Spokane 5, Cheney 2: At Cheney, Mt. Spokane’s Addy Vanwert defeated Victoria Baycroft 6-3, 6-3. In No. 1 doubles, Almina Zukic/Ava Bunney of Mt. Spokane swept Hailey Magalsky/Morgan Weathers 6-0, 6-3.

GSL 2A

West Valley 5, East Valley 2: At EV. West Valley’s Brynlee Ordinario beat Fasai Xiong 7-5, 6-3. In No. 1 doubles, Charlotte Werner-Ashpaugh/Whitney Hamlin of East Valley defeated Chloe Hunsaker/Cassie Kappen 1-6, 6-4, 1-6.

Clarkston 7, Deer Park 0: At Deer Park, Clarkston’s Gabie Mills defeated Addie Russell 6-4, 6-2. In No. 1 doubles, Ella Leavitt/Preslee Dempsey of Clarkston defeated Hayley Johnson/Emma Brownell 1-6, 6-4, 7-6.

Pullman 7, Rogers 0: At Rogers, Pullman’s Amy Fugh swept Ella Makarova 6-0, 6-1. In No. 1 doubles, Shanelle Tran/Azriah Seeber of Pullman defeated Peyton Remington/Tha Da Paw 7-5, 6-3.