Are you ready? What to know with the Real ID deadline only weeks away

After decades of delays, the federal government will begin enforcing Real ID requirements to fly domestically starting May 7 – for real this time.

“Our offices are busier than usual because of the deadline,” said Thomas Charlson, a spokesman for the Washington State Department of Licensing. “We recommend that people get an appointment if they’re coming to visit us.”

Although Washington state is issuing “Enhanced Driver’s Licenses,” Charlson said it’s the same as the Real ID. He said it confirms your identity and U.S. Citizenship, and will be required to board domestic flights.

“You can use this to board domestic flights, you can use it to enter certain federal facilities, and then one of the perks of having an Enhanced Driver’s License is that you can also use it to cross the borders of Canada and Mexico by land or sea,” Charlson said.

To obtain an Enhanced Driver’s License, Charlson said the person must bring the following documents with them – proof of U.S. Citizenship, proof of identity, proof of Washington residency and your Social Security Number. Documents that show some of that information include a birth certificate, W2 form, vehicle registration and more. A full list of acceptable documents is available at fortress.wa.gov/dol/extdriveses/esp/NoLogon/_/.

The enhanced license total cost is $116 for five years if you are getting your first Enhanced Driver’s License. Or if you are upgrading your current Washington driver’s license to the enhanced version, you can pay $7 per year for the time remaining on your current license.

If travelers do not have a Real ID or any other TSA-acceptable ID , they will face delays, additional screening and the possibility of not being allowed into the security checkpoint, according to the Transportation Security Administration’s website.

More than 134,000 residents of Spokane County, or about 29%, have an enhanced license.

In rural areas, Charlson said numbers are slightly lower.

He said Stevens County has issued more than 9,500 Enhanced Driver’s Licenses, which is about 26% of its population. Pend Oreille County has issued more than 3,000, covering about 25% of its population, while Ferry County has issued more than 1,300, or about 24%.

Adams County has issued 2,900 Enhanced Driver’s Licenses – only 14% of its population. The statewide average is 27%.

If you don’t get an Enhanced Driver’s License, or aren’t eligible for one, there are other ID accepted options that can be used for travel, Charlson said.

Some of those include a U.S. Passport, a Permanent resident card, a Green Card and an Employment Authorization Card.

He said the Washington State Department of Licensing also has an Enhanced Driver’s License checklist in both English and in Spanish for travelers to know if they are eligible and what other documents they may need to obtain this enhanced identification.

“Make sure that you plan ahead,” Charlson said.