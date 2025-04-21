Getting There: Few days remain to apply for state’s first instant rebate for e-bike purchases

By midsummer, the state will help pick up the tab on a new ride to work, school and the grocery store for nearly 10,000 Washingtonians.

Applications for the state’s first rebate program for electric bicycles, dubbed WE-Bike, are open until noon Wednesday, after which more than $4 million in Climate Commitment Act revenue will be dispersed among prospective pedal-assisted bikers.

Approved by the Washington Legislature in 2023, the WE-Bike instant rebates seek to make the purchase of an e-bike more accessible, with 60% of all awards dedicated to low-income households. Washington residents whose gross household income is equal to or less than 80% of their county’s median income are eligible for $1,200 vouchers.

In Spokane County, the bar would be set at $55,000 for an individual, or $79,000 for a family of four. The Washington State Department of Transportation has provided a county -by -county cheat sheet for the income requirements on the program’s webpage.

The remaining funding will be disbursed in $300 awards to those not income-eligible, according to the transportation department. Applicants must be a Washington resident, at least 16 years old and have a valid email address.

Winners will be selected at random from those who apply through the online portal. Transportation department spokeswoman Hannah Weinberger said more than 27,000 applicants had cast their hats into that lottery pool as of Friday afternoon.

“We expected a lot of interest in this program, and so it’s been great to see that play out,” Weinberger said.

The rebates can be used at the time of purchase for new e-bikes at more than 100 brick-and-mortar stores across Washington. Weinberger said the department limited the purchase points to physical stores with service capabilities to support the local economy, as well as to ensure recipients are able to maintain their investment.

In addition to purchasing a bike, the rebates can be used for accompanying gear and maintenance plans, Weinberger said. The complete map of participating stores is available on the program’s website.

“We’re hoping that people can connect with locations where they know they can go for maintenance and service help if they need it,” Weinberger said.

The greater Spokane area is home to 10 participating shops, including Wheel Sport, the Bike Hub, REI and the Bicycle Butler.

Bicycle Butler owner Tim Arnold said while he’s supportive of getting more riders on the road, the program does have some shortcomings.

While nestled in a booth at the Spokane Bike Swap Saturday, Arnold said he’d like to see broader eligibility for the larger rebates, and noted $1,200 still wouldn’t be enough for most midrange to high-end e-bikes like the ones he offers. The few he had on display at the booth ranged from around $1,500 to north of $3,000.

There are e-bikes on the market that could be purchased for around that price, but Arnold said they tend to be less reliable and harder to maintain because parts are harder to find.

“The problem you run into with those is the bike shops won’t work on them,” Arnold said. “They might help you change a tire or whatever but they’re not going to help you service much besides that.”

Arnold is an owner of a pedal-assist e-bike himself, and said the shop’s seen interest in the mode of travel grow significantly as they look for a new way to commute or return to their outdoor adventures of yesteryear.

“We’re seeing a generation of people that are getting older, that have bike experience or experience being a mountain biker,” Arnold said. “Now they’re limited because of physical issues, or health issues, or whatever, and so they’re buying e-bikes.”

While perusing the used models available for purchase at the bike swap, Spokane psychiatrist Dr. Peter Loeffler said he’s interested in one because he’s hoping to get back into cycling more. He used to road cycle and mountain bike more, and would like a convenient option to get to work without “being drenched in sweat,” he said.

“I’m lazier nowadays,” Loeffler said with a chuckle.

Part of the reason he popped into the fairgrounds Saturday to peruse the used e-bikes was to find a deal on the rides Arnold noted can be cost prohibitive.

“Cost is a factor, especially in a time like this,” Loeffler said.

Arnold said used models can be a good option for some, but recommended anyone interested in a bike to purchase one from a brick and mortar shop rather than online or through a friend. A bike shop will ensure the ride fits properly, help walk you through the pros and cons of different models and make sure they understand how to care for their new device.

His last recommendation for prospective buyers is to find a model that will fit their lifestyle.

“Because there’s so many different styles they should make sure they get a bike that is going to fit how and where they’re going to ride,” Arnold said. “They make everything now, from road bikes, city stock-cruisers, to the full suspension mountain bikes. There’s a range.”