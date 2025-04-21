Huge fossil from one of the largest dinosaurs found in Texas national park

By Jennifer Rodriguez Charlotte Observer

A fossil from one of the largest dinosaurs to live in North America was discovered in a national park in Texas.

In March, students from Sul Ross State University went to Big Bend National Park for research and to collect a dinosaur bone belonging to Alamosaurus, according to an April 8 news release from the university.

The geology students were accompanied by Jesse Kelsch, an assistant professor at the university, and Thomas Shiller, an associate professor.

“The goals of the trip included conducting structural and stratigraphic analyses of Cretaceous – Eocene rocks and to retrieve a large vertebra belonging to Alamosaurus, a long-necked dinosaur that lived in North America during the Cretaceous Period,” the release said.

The Cretaceous Period ended 66 million years ago, according to Britannica. Alamosaurus is believed to have first appeared in North America about 69 million years ago, according to a 2024 publication from the New Mexico Bureau of Geology and Mineral Resources.

The Alamosaurus was “the largest known land-dwelling animal to have lived in North America,” according to the university.

The specimens are being studied in the university’s paleontology lab, the university said.