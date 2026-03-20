NASA’s new astronaut class gets a name

By Richard Tribou Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO – NASA’s newest class of astronaut candidates just found out what people will call them.

The tradition of the previous astronaut class – the Flies – bestowing the name the following class has continued, according to a Thursday press release from NASA.

The 10 candidates of NASA’s 24th astronaut class, chosen in 2025 and not expected to graduate until 2027, are now know as the Platypi.

The platypus, native to Australia, is unique in that it is a mammal that lays eggs and has a bill like a duck, a tail like a beaver and the body of an otter.

“For NASA’s newest astronaut candidates, the name reflects a similar idea: a team with a wide range of strengths working together toward a common goal,” according to a NASA press release.

In a way, the name is a bit of marital name-calling, as one member of the Flies – Anil Menon, chosen as an astronaut candidate himself in 2021 and having graduated in 2024 – is married to Platypus Anna Menon.

Anil, though, said the name shows respect for the skill set being shown so far by the new class.

“They’re like the Swiss Army knife of candidates,” he said. “They can use just about any tool to solve any problem or challenge they face. They’re unassuming and incredibly kind, but extremely capable.”

Anna Menon actually has more space-related skills under her belt than Anil, as she flew with now NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman on the private Polaris Dawn mission in 2024 when she was a SpaceX employee. Anil, though, is slated to fly to the International Space Station later this year for his first trip to space.

“Our training has already been diverse and dynamic,” Anna said. “There is a lot to learn, and I’m excited about every chapter.”

Anil was assisted in the discussion for the new name by fellow Flies classmate Chris Birch. Menon expanded on their reasoning behind the choice.

“Our main driver was that this class stood out as extremely capable, with a lot of different skills, while also being very friendly and supportive of each other,” he said. “They have many diverse and sometimes hidden talents, like the platypus.”

The choice of platypi for the plural form of platypus is not without grammatical debate, though.

According to the website for the Australian Platypus Conservancy, the origin of the name comes from a British scientist, George Shaw, who first published a description of the animal in 1799.

“When the specimen proved to be genuine, Shaw named it Platypus anatinus, from the Greek words ‘platys’ (meaning flat or broad) and ‘pous’ (meaning foot) and a Latin word meaning duck-like (‘anatinus’),” according to the website.

“Because the word ‘platypus” is derived from Greek words, its plural should (strictly speaking) be ‘platypodes’. However, this has never caught on for some reason (we can’t imagine why not),” the website continues. “Instead, the preferred plural is either ‘platypus’ or ‘platypuses,’ depending on which dictionary you consult. The term ‘platypi’ – a Latin plural – is definitely incorrect.”

Webster’s online dictionary, though, states “platypuses” is the preferred plural, but “platypi” is acceptable.

The first class of NASA astronauts, known as the Mercury 7, was chosen in 1959.

The most recently named classes that came before the Platypi (2025) and Flies (2021) have been the Turtles (2017), The 8-Balls (2013), The Chumps (2009), the Peacocks (2004), the Bugs (2000), the Penguins (1998) and the Sardines (1998).