Artisan marketplace opening soon in Hayden

A new retail store catered to support local artisans and crafts enthusiasts is expected to open soon in Hayden.

Marketplace@Miles will be located at the corner of Miles Avenue and Government Way. The vendor marketplace will feature handcrafted goods from North Idaho and is expected to open later this month or in early May.

The grand opening, which had not been set as of Wednesday, will feature special promotions, live demonstrations and opportunities to meet the artisans behind the merchandise.

The space will also include up to 50 booths offering handcrafted items, including jewelry, pottery, fine art, clothing, home decor, furniture and locally grown products, Tony Villelli, who works with Kiemle Hagood in Coeur d’Alene and is a member of the ownership group, said in a news release.

“We are incredibly excited to create a space that celebrates local talent and craftsmanship,” Villelli said in the release. “As a commercial broker, I’ve met many talented, local creators looking for affordable retail space. When I couldn’t find a good fit for them, I realized we needed to build one. That’s when the idea for Marketplace@Miles was born.”

Managing partners include Jeff and Kellie Hanna, Tony and Susan Villelli, Jeramie and Angela Terzulli, Devin and Stacy Nagel, Tom and Ashley Villelli, Illya and Tony Dotson, Chad and Melissa Burd, and Rob Franc.

Stacy Nagel said the group believes in the power of handmade goods to create connections.

“Our goal is to provide a welcoming, vibrant space where North Idaho artisans can thrive, and customers can find something truly special,” Nagel said in the release.

In addition to being a local shopping center, Marketplace@Miles plans to host events and workshops, such as craft fairs, artisan showcases and DIY classes.