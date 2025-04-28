Prep roundup: Addison Jay throws no-hitter for Mt. Spokane softball; Gonzaga Prep’s Lisette Durkin wins GSL girls golf at Qualchan

Roundup of Monday’s high school spring sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Softball

Mt. Spokane 6, Freeman 0: Addison Jay struck out 13 in a no-hitter and the Wildcats (17-0) blanked the Scotties (18-1) in a nonleague game. Kaydin Bradeen went 2 for 3 with two of RBIs for Mt. Spokane. Freeman pitcher Kaylee Ripke struck out 10.

Boys golf

GSL 4A/3A No. 4 at Qualchan GC: Lewis and Clark’s Jack Brigham shot 5-under 67, edging Mead’s Ben Barrett by one strike, to help the Tigers to the team title, topping Cheney by seven strokes. LC’s Bryce Johnson finished third (70).

With one event left in the regular season, Cheney holds a one-point lead over Lewis and Clark in the overall team standings, with G-Prep 4.5 points back.

Girls Golf

GSL 4A/3A No. 4, at Qualchan GC: Gonzaga Prep’s Lisette Durkin shot 2-over 74 to lead the Bullpups to the team title, beating Ridgeline by 22 strokes. Ridgeline’s Carolyn Rose was second (79) and Lewis and Clark’s Amanda Nguyen was third (80).

With one event left, G-Prep holds a six-point lead over Lewis and Clark and Ridgeline in the team standings.

Boys tennis

Mead 5, University 2: At U-Hi. In No. 1 singles Peter Farley (Mead) defeated Niccolo Gentile 6-1, 6-4. In No. 1 doubles Josh Knaggs/Bryce Lynd (Mead) swept Riley Yates/Mike Coe 6-2, 6-2.

Gonzaga Prep 7, Mt. Spokane 0: At MtS. In No. 1 singles Isaac Hewa (GP) swept Tiernan Waggoner 6-2, 6-0. In No. 1 doubles Jacen Phillips/Kanoa Beckley (GP) defeated Ethan Hatzke/Nolan Lemberg 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Lewis and Clark 7, Cheney 0: At Cheney. In No. 1 singles, Tate Thatcher (LC) swept Jacob Estock 6-0, 6-1. In No. 1 doubles Myles Delaney/Simeon Kolarsky (LC) beat Samuel Estock/Dallin Davis 6-0, 6-1.

Girls Tennis

Mead 4, University 3: At Mead. In No. 1 singles Kailee Alteneder (Uni) swept Alexis Mattox 6-2, 6-4. In No. 1 doubles Kiara Henderson/Annie Gubler (Uni) defeated Addison Oglesbee/Julia Benton 5-7, 6-4, 6-1.

Central Valley 4, Ferris 3: At Ferris. In No. 1 singles Kate Bendele (CV) defeated Annika Rossow 7-5, 6-4. In No. 1 doubles Jane Thompson/Sophia Riddle (CV) swept Hannah Coulson/Kalliandra Kenlein 6-3, 6-1.

Lewis and Clark 7, Cheney 0: At LC. In No. 1 singles Daphine Rabinovitch (LC) defeated Victoria Baycroft 6-1, 6-3. In No. 1 doubles Charlotte Burns/Emma Chow (LC) swept Hailey Magalsky/Morgan Weathers 6-0, 6-0.,

East Valley 4, North Central 3: At EV, In No. 1 singles, Dahlia Autrey (EV) swept Ava Dalton 6-1, 6-3. In No. 1 doubles, Mila Benninghoff/Fasai Xiong (EV) defeated Abby Liezen/Emma Pell 6-1, 7-6 (7-2).