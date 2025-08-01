Analysis: How Seahawks could make it work to bring in Micah Parsons

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

RENTON, Wash. – During a news conference Wednesday to talk about a new contract that keeps him in Seattle through 2031, Seahawks General Manager John Schneider was asked about this being one of the more drama-free training camps in recent history.

The Seahawks don’t have any urgent contract situations looming, with no one holding out or appearing unhappy with their deals.

The heavy work in making over the roster occurred in March with the trades of DK Metcalf and Geno Smith and signings of the likes of Sam Darnold and Cooper Kupp, and a draft in April that brought in 11 more new faces.

“The drama portion, yeah, it feels smooth right now,” Schneider said. “Some of the national media here today was asking me about this and I just said, ‘Yeah, it does feel drama-free right now.’ ”

Could anything make that change?

Maybe some good drama if standout defensive end Micah Parsons gets the wish he expressed Friday afternoon to be traded by the Dallas Cowboys and the Seahawks get involved.

The 26-year-old Parsons, who has 52.5 sacks in four NFL seasons, has made the Pro Bowl all four years and twice was named a first-team All-Pro. He is locked in a contract stalemate with Dallas.

Parsons has one year remaining on his contract with Dallas, due to make $24 million in 2025.

Parsons wants a long-term commitment – and likely a deal that overtakes the $40 million annual salary Cleveland recently handed Myles Garrett.

Dallas has been reluctant to give it to him and the two sides been at loggerheads for months. The Athletic reported there are no active negotiations.

That led to Parsons taking to social media on Friday to announce he wants to be traded.

“Unfortunately, I no longer want to be here,” his statement read in part. “I no longer want to be held to close door negotiations without my agent present. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization our fans and my teammates. I no longer want narratives created and spread to the media about me.”

That is definitely some drama.

The reaction in Dallas is that this is the notably loquacious Parsons taking an extreme measure toward trying to get something done with the Cowboys.

Many league observers noted that the team has often waited until the last minute to wrap up negotiations with star players, such as quarterback Dak Prescott, who signed a new megadeal the day after the first regular-season game in 2024.

Several national NFL reporters reported Friday that the Cowboys are not considering trading Parsons, and the team told media it would have no comment.

But if relations between Parsons and the Cowboys get so strained that the team feels a trade is the only option, the Seahawks would have the means to become a serious suitor, as well as one key relationship that might help a deal get done.

The Seahawks have all of their first- and second-day draft picks moving forward, so they could put together a competitive offer.

They also have the cap space to make a major acquisition and signing work and it would requite some massaging to fit in Parsons’ cap hit for this season. His cap number for this year of just over $24 million is $9 million more than anyone on the Seahawks (Leonard Williams at just over $15 million).

The Seahawks have $34.6 million left for 2025, sixth most in the league, and ranks seventh in available cap space for 2026 and 11th for 2027 as of Friday, according to OvertheCap.com.

And the Seahawks have plenty of their own players they will need to give extensions over the next few years and use up a lot of that space, notably left tackle Charles Cross, cornerback Devon Witherspoon (and maybe Riq Woolen) and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

But the Seahawks would certainly have the flexibility to make it work if they wanted.

In defensive coordinator Aden Durde, they also have someone who knows Parsons well. Durde was the defensive line coach for the Cowboys from 2021-23, Parsons’ first three years in the NFL.

Durde has helped lure two of his former Cowboys players to Seattle as free agents – defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

After signing with the Seahawks last spring, Lawrence said “in all honestly, likely not,” when asked if he would have come to Seattle if Durde were not on staff.

Parsons has spoken several times over the past few years of his solid relationship with Durde.

“I’m very familiar with him,” he noted while serving as a guest analyst during 2024 NFL draft coverage and speaking when the Seahawks drafted of Byron Murphy II. “I know his play style.”

In an interview with SkySports in 2023, Durde spoke of relationship saying, “He’s a great kid. Very receptive.”

The Seahawks also have a long relationship with Parsons’ agent, David Mulugheta, who represented Earl Thomas and Bobby Wagner (before Wagner began working as his own agent before a 2019 extension) and helps represent Seahawks rookie Nick Emmanwori.

As for need, an often-held adage in the NFL is that no team ever has enough pass rushers. But the Seahawks could view themselves as having an immediate need this year depending on their confidence on how well Uchenna Nwosu will make it back from offseason knee surgery. Nwosu remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list and it’s unclear when he will return, and how long it will take him to get to 100%.

Nwosu has two years remaining on his contract but no guaranteed money beyond this season. Lawrence is 33, and while he signed a three-year contract with the Seahawks in the spring there is no more guaranteed money and only $13 million overall.

We’ve seen the Schneider-led Seahawks make big and risky moves for players locked in contract disputes before such as Jadeveon Clowney, Jamal Adams and Williams.

Clowney gave the Seahawks one good, fun year and the move for Williams can go down as an unqualified success.

Defensive-minded head coach Mike Macdonald would surely welcome getting one of the best pass rushers in the league.

Could it really happen?

The smart money remains that Parsons and the Cowboys work something out and all the speculation Parsons’ trade request elicited Friday turns out to be so much wasted breath.

But if Parsons really becomes available, Schneider might be more than willing to liven things up.