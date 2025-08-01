On the Air
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
3:30 a.m.: F1: Hungarian Grand Prix (practice) ESPNU
7 a.m.: F1: Hungarian Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN2
11:40 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: Iowa Corn 350 (qualifying) TruTV
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: Wawa 250 KSKN
Baseball, MLB
11:20 a.m.: Baltimore at Chicago Cubs FS1
1:10 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root
4:15 p.m.: Atlanta vs. Cincinnati at Bristol Motor Speedway Fox 28
7:30 p.m.: St. Louis at San Diego or Arizona at Athletics MLB
Basketball, BIG3
10 a.m.: Detroit vs. Ball Hogs CBS
11 a.m.: Houston vs. Power CBS
Basketball, WNBA
Noon: Minnesota at Las Vegas ABC
Football, CFL
4 p.m.: Saskatchewan at Montreal CBS Sports
Golf
4 a.m.: LPGA: Women’s British Open USA
9 a.m.: LPGA: Women’s British Open NBC
Noon: PGA: Wyndham Championship CBS
3 p.m.: Korn Ferry: Utah Championship Golf
Horse racing
Noon: Saratoga Saturday Fox 28
Mixed martial arts
3 p.m.: UFC Fight Night: Taira vs. Park (prelims) ESPN
6 p.m.: UFC Fight Nights: Taira vs. Park (main card) ESPN
Soccer, men
6 p.m.: Leagues Cup: America vs. Minnesota United FS1
7 p.m.: USL: Omaha at Spokane KSKN
8 p.m.: Leagues Cup: Queretaro at Portland FS1
Soccer, women
4:30 p.m.: NWSL: San Diego at North Carolina ION
7 p.m.: Houston at Bay ION
Swimming
11 a.m.: World Aquatics Championships NBC
Track and field
1 p.m.: USATF Outdoor Championships NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Texas at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change