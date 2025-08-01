The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
88°F
Current Conditions
Few clouds
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

On the Air

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

3:30 a.m.: F1: Hungarian Grand Prix (practice) ESPNU

7 a.m.: F1: Hungarian Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN2

11:40 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: Iowa Corn 350 (qualifying) TruTV

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: Wawa 250 KSKN

Baseball, MLB

11:20 a.m.: Baltimore at Chicago Cubs FS1

1:10 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root

4:15 p.m.: Atlanta vs. Cincinnati at Bristol Motor Speedway Fox 28

7:30 p.m.: St. Louis at San Diego or Arizona at Athletics MLB

Basketball, BIG3

10 a.m.: Detroit vs. Ball Hogs CBS

11 a.m.: Houston vs. Power CBS

Basketball, WNBA

Noon: Minnesota at Las Vegas ABC

Football, CFL

4 p.m.: Saskatchewan at Montreal CBS Sports

Golf

4 a.m.: LPGA: Women’s British Open USA

9 a.m.: LPGA: Women’s British Open NBC

Noon: PGA: Wyndham Championship CBS

3 p.m.: Korn Ferry: Utah Championship Golf

Horse racing

Noon: Saratoga Saturday Fox 28

Mixed martial arts

3 p.m.: UFC Fight Night: Taira vs. Park (prelims) ESPN

6 p.m.: UFC Fight Nights: Taira vs. Park (main card) ESPN

Soccer, men

6 p.m.: Leagues Cup: America vs. Minnesota United FS1

7 p.m.: USL: Omaha at Spokane KSKN

8 p.m.: Leagues Cup: Queretaro at Portland FS1

Soccer, women

4:30 p.m.: NWSL: San Diego at North Carolina ION

7 p.m.: Houston at Bay ION

Swimming

11 a.m.: World Aquatics Championships NBC

Track and field

1 p.m.: USATF Outdoor Championships NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Texas at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change