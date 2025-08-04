North Idaho Catholic boxing class creates safe space for masculinity

By Lisa Ormond FāVS News

In early May, a unique, free 10-week boys boxing class called King David Men’s Boxing began at the OPEX CDA gym in Coeur d’Alene. Recently, instruction wrapped up with a series of intense, sweaty and fun-filled sparring rounds in the ring for the boys ages 9 to 11. They boxed three, two-minute rounds in the ring cheered on by nearby family and friends.

This was not your ordinary sports activity. This was a program designed for forming men, fathers and sons, in masculinity, brotherhood and spiritual virtue as well as strength in preparation for life’s challenges. A dozen boys attended and over 90% completed.

It was the brainchild of Coeur d’Alene Catholic Jason Chavez, founder of the Catholic non-profit Communio CDA and father of a young son. He decided “it was time” to take the gloves off and offer the Christ-centered boxing course to his community.

“We need to teach boys to be constructive, or they will be destructive,” Chavez said. “Forming virtuous, masculine brotherhoods through boxing helps young men and fathers unite in faith and muscle.”

A need for masculinity

According to Chavez, today’s culture gives young men a confusing message about their identity. Mark Griswold, a Coeur d’Alene father of three young sons, agreed. He and his 11-year-old son James participated in the one-of-a-kind boxing program.

“Under the guise of a war on ‘toxic masculinity,’ which does exist but has been overblown and mischaracterized, the rites of passage that used to help create men out of boys has been stripped away,” Griswold said.

Forged from Chavez’s passion for God, heart for service and desire to build fraternus among males of all ages, he named the program King David’s Men Boxing after David, the Old Testament biblical character renowned for his courage and faith. Chavez also serves as the campus minister at Holy Family Catholic School in Coeur d’Alene.

“Through boxing, the boys learned discipline, courage and self-mastery so they can rise up and become men who serve, sacrifice and lead with strength,” he said.

Believing deeply in the importance of his boxing ministry, Chavez set out to build a program for young boys and fathers with Christian men, mentors and partners who also had a passion for boxing and God. He desired that the discipline and self-mastery of boxing would help the boys become men of service and sacrifice who lead with strength.

“I wanted to offer a masculine space where boys could learn how to take a punch,” Chavez said.

Christian generosity key

He sought support to fuel his mission, and Christians came to his aid and to his corner. A critical partner was OPEX CDA gym owned by Brandon and Katie Burchfield. The couple provided the facilities at no cost.

Boxing coach Phil Hostak, 74, also offered his time, mentorship and the funds needed to buy the boxing equipment.

“I knew how to throw a left hook before I knew how to throw a baseball,” joked Hostak, a lifelong Catholic who after college considered boxing professionally. His father Al Hostak was a world middleweight champion at 22 and a World Boxing Hall of Fame inductee in 1997.

“I kind of look at this class as a movement, similar to the Crusades back in the day, to help instill discipline and to help these boys grow into young men with their Catholic principles intact,” Hostak said.

He encouraged his Catholic friend John Nolan to join him in the gym. Nolan boxed competitively four years in college, and he was “very glad” to share his knowledge with the group and the boys.

“When I trained in boxing, I developed many close friendships and learned patience and self-discipline,” Nolan said. “I know positive changes will happen for the boys who take part in this sport.”

Chavez’s boxing brotherhood takes place for 90 minutes a week and includes opening and closing prayer and a 10-minute talk about virtues and values, followed by a warm-up run, stretch and boxing training.

“At the beginning he’d say, ‘Do I have to go?’ It was hard to get him here, but once he’s here, he’s happy,” said 39-year-old Billy Maksen of Rathdrum, father of 10-year-old son Luke Maksen, who has complete hearing loss caused by Usher Syndrome and wears Cochlear implants.

Maksen said part of that joy upon arrival is because all his school friends are boxing, too. That was a common theme among the boys for being there.

When 9-year-old Aiden Kirschner was asked why he joined the boxing class, friends were at the top of his list. This was the Kirschner’s first go around at boxing. His dad Kyle Kirschner called him a ‘karate dude’ because that has been his sport of choice.

“I wanted to see my friends over the summer and punch people,” Aiden Kirschner said. “I thought it would be fun to learn more skills – new punches and new techniques.”

“I enjoyed watching my son battle and respond to adversity with this tough physical challenge,” Kyle Kirschner said.

Building skills, character

Over 10 weeks, boys progressed from basic stances and footwork to live sparring, with each session building confidence alongside muscle memory. What started as tentative jabs evolved into combinations as the young fighters learned to face adversity head-on.

“I learned to protect myself,” said 9-year-old Kohanim Chavez. “I had a good time with my dad, and he was one of the best trainers.”

The program won strong support from mothers who saw beyond the physical training to the character formation.

For Coeur d’Alene Catholic mom Kara Michael, her 10-year-old son Wyatt’s participation carries special meaning. Her husband died unexpectedly of a heart attack in January.

“Jed would have been doing this with Wyatt,” she said, tears in her eyes. “I wanted Wyatt to know how to be strong – a man and a leader who loves God.”

Catholic mom Rachel Anderson, 42, appreciated the program’s deeper purpose.

“We wanted our son to not only understand himself and stick up for himself, but also to know how to stand up for others and have the confidence to do so,” she said. “Being around other Catholic boys and men leaders is 100% a good environment to teach these types of skills.”

Crosses not trophies

At the program’s end, no trophies were awarded. Instead, 68-year-old Catholic Paul Grayhek offered each boy a cross to carry forward on their spiritual journey.

“All the kids took one and quite a few of the parents also,” Grayhek said of the 35 crosses and crucifixes he provided. His hope: inspiring the boys and families to proclaim their faith “outwardly and proudly.”

Chavez hopes this boxing seed will take root and lead to more partners, donors and classes for boys and men throughout the region. The main obstacle: finding permanent space in the Coeur d’Alene area.

“This isn’t just a sport. It’s a formation ground for the next generation of fathers, husbands and saints,” Chavez said. “In a world that says, ‘do what feels good,’ these boys learn to stand for what’s right.”