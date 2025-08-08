‘Follow your heart and nothing else’ to see Lynyrd Skynyrd live at Northern Quest

From staff reports

Lynyrd Skynyrd is bringing its iconic Southern rock hits to the Inland Northwest next week.

Initially formed in the 1960s by a group of high schoolers in Jacksonville, Florida, Lynyrd Skynyrd found local and national success by the early ‘70s.

Over the course of just four years, the band rose to massive acclaim and success due to songs like “Simple Man,” “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Free Bird,” “I Need You,” “That Smell” and many more.

In 1977, just days after the release of their album “Street Survivors,” lead singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines and backup singer Cassie Gaines, along with assistant road manager Dean Kilpatrick, were killed in a plane crash along with the plane’s two pilots, while on the way to a show in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Lynyrd Skynyrd would go on hiatus until 1987, when the band reformed with Johnny Van Zant, Ronnie’s younger brother, as lead singer. The group has continued touring and sparingly releasing original music since.

Lynyrd Skynyrd will perform at Northern Quest Resort and Casino on Thursday. Tickets starting at $73 can be purchased through the venue website.