Stu Flesland dominates again with 10 Ks in five innings, bullpen coughs up lead as Spokane Indians lose to Eugene 5-4

EUGENE, Ore. – Since moving into the Spokane Indians starting rotation a few weeks ago, Stu Flesland has been almost untouchable. The 24-year-old lefty from Mt. Spokane High School continued his remarkable streak on Saturday.

Flesland struck out 10 over five shutout innings, but the bullpen undid all his good work in a disastrous seventh inning and the Indians lost to the Eugene Emeralds 5-4 in the fifth of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at PK Park.

Flesland allowed seven hits and no walks, throwing 63 of his 95 pitches for strikes. Since July 10, he’s allowed just one earned run over five starts covering 24 innings (0.37 ERA) with 23 strikeouts against just four walks.

The Indians (20-21) took the early lead in the first inning. Leadoff hitter Caleb Hobson singled, went to second on a balk, took third on a groundout and stole home – his 27th stolen base of the season.

They made it 2-0 in the fifth on Tommy Hopfe’s second homer of the season. Hobson led off the sixth with a single, advanced to second on a throwing error, went to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a wild pitch for a 3-0 lead.

Flesland cruised through five innings, but the Emeralds rallied against the bullpen in the seventh.

Eugene (31-10) designated hitter Nate Furman hit his first High-A homer with one down against righty Alan Perdomo. After Jonah Cox singled, manager Robinson Cancel went to lefty Albert Pacheco, who committed a throwing error on a pickoff attempt then gave up RBI hits to back-to-back batters.

He intentionally walked a batter to load the bases, then hit consecutive batters to force in runs and make it 4-3.

Cancel went back to the bullpen for righty Hunter Mann, and Damian Bravo beat out an infield single to drive in a run and the Ems lead 5-3 after seven full.

Hobson walked and Blake Wright singled to start the Indians half of the eighth, and both runners advanced on a groundout. Jimmy Obertop’s flyout to right was deep enough to bring in Hobson to draw the Indians within one, but they went down 1-2-3 in the ninth against Austin Strickland, who earned his third save of the season.

The series concludes Sunday at 1:05 p.m.