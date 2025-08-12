WR Devin Ellison roars to life, QB Jaxon Potter shines on Day 11 of WSU fall camp

PULLMAN – Devin Ellison paused , staring at the end zone with his arms at his sides. His Washington State teammates began to flood toward him, their shouts crescendoing .

For a moment, though, time seemed to stand still around Ellison.

At the beginning of the year, he made a giant splash when he announced he was turning down dozens of offers to take his talents from junior college to Washington State, where he was figured to vault into the Cougars’ starting lineup as wide receiver. In the spring, he largely backed up the hype, earning first-team reps before a minor injury limited him the rest of the way.

Similar bumps and bruises followed him to fall camp, where he has missed a handful of practices with what coach Jimmy Rogers called a heel issue. Ellison was being held out by the training staff, Rogers said, not holding himself out. It was obvious he wanted to go – he just wasn’t cleared.

So after admiring his handiwork, a sleek over-the-shoulder catch on a bomb of some 75 yards from quarterback Jaxon Potter, Ellison unleashed a primal scream. The teammates who didn’t run to Potter swarmed Ellison. In Tuesday’s fall camp practice, No. 11 for WSU, he finally broke out the way he always seemed capable of.

“Proud of Dev,” Rogers said after a previous practice.

If Ellison has had a quiet fall camp, it hasn’t been because he’s failed to meet expectations. It’s mostly been about his minor injury, which isn’t expected to linger much longer. When he’s been on the field, he has looked the part of a future star: sure-handed and quick, springy and agile, capable of completing all kinds of routes for all kinds of quarterbacks.

Fifth-year senior Zevi Eckhaus still likely leads the Cougars’ four-way battle for starting duties, but on Tuesday, the spotlight shone on Potter. A 6-foot-5 third-year sophomore, he completed two other touchdown passes, both to true freshman wideout Carter Pabst. Potter’s best qualities have always involved his arm strength and his size, both of which he wielded to sterling results.

Where does Potter stand in WSU’s quarterback battle? Coaches have been loath to detail the race, protecting competitive advantages as their season opener against Idaho approaches, but hints exist in some of their comments. Last week, offensive coordinator Danny Freund spoke highly of Potter, who is also battling with transfers Julian Dugger and Ajani Sheppard.

“Potter has been very, very consistent throughout (fall camp),” Freund said. “Got a lot of reps with the twos in the spring. You’ll see him with the ones. Throwing the football, he’s had an excellent camp, so just his accuracy and his command of the huddle has stood out. Really excited about Jaxon.”

Two throws apiece from WSU QBs Zevi Eckhaus, Jaxon Potter, Julian Dugger and Ajani Sheppard in today’s practice pic.twitter.com/tLP9SqY3MQ — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) August 12, 2025

It’s worth noting what Freund, Rogers and Co. are looking for at the quarterback spot. In previous comments, they’ve indicated they’re interested in someone who checks a few boxes: commands the huddle, makes the right reads, avoids turnovers, shows mobility. Their QBs at their previous stop, South Dakota State, have usually come from the dual-threat mold.

Of the four quarterbacks in this race, Potter is likely the least mobile. He fashions himself a true pocket-passer, and he does it well, churning out strong and accurate throws with nearly every rep he takes. It’s clear he has a valuable skill set. But the plays he makes rarely involve his feet, which is a talent near the top of Freund and Rogers’ priority list.

The QBs only have a few more chances to separate themselves. The Cougars have three more practices left in fall camp, one apiece for the next three days. After that, they’ll begin to transition to preparation for Idaho, crossing the state line for an Aug. 30 matchup at Gesa Field.

Goodman taking notes from WSU’s experienced safetiesSafety Duhron Goodman, who started his career at FCS Portland State in 2023 before transferring to College of the Canyons (California) in 2024, has made several plays across these 11 fall camp practices. Listed at 6 feet tall and 185 pounds, he’s registered several pass breakups, including two in one practice alone, and he’s impressed with the Cougars’ second-unit defense.

In the absence of trusted safeties Tucker Large and Cale Reeder – both of whom have been limited in recent practices as they rest and “deal with some stuff,” Rogers said – Goodman has filled in admirably. When either of those two are off the field this season, expect Goodman to back them up.

To hear him tell it, he’s cashed in on that opportunity by learning from Large, Reeder and fellow veteran safety Matt Durrance, all of whom transferred from South Dakota State. After Tuesday’s practice, he sung their praises, indicating he’s found himself in the right places in part thanks to their knowledge.

“Coach plays a lot of film plays from Tuck on the board,” Goodman said, “and honestly, just seeing how he’s quick and how he reads everything before the play starts, just getting the read. Being the safety of the defense, you have to be like the quarterback of the defense. So being able to see the offense before the play gets started is really big. It’s a really big thing for safety. And they’ve honestly taught me that in the biggest way.”

Goodman credits his ability to “jump bubble routes” and “to make lay against these (jump) balls on the sideline and getting PBUs” with his talent. “… But to be able to have the right technique and to be in the right place at the right time, it’s definitely from them and (safeties) coach (Pete) Menage as well. They put me in the right place at the right time, and I have the athletic ability to be able to make the play.”