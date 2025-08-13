Labor strike causes construction delay on North Spokane Corridor, asphalt supply concerns

Hut wrote that additionally, low staffing may lead to the city not getting to three more arterial grind and overlay projects during the construction season.

City of Spokane spokeswoman Erin Hut wrote in an email that the following grind and overlay projects are currently being disrupted by “asphalt vendor challenges:”

A labor strike has indefinitely halted three construction projects in Eastern Washington, including the North Spokane Corridor.

Northbound travelers on Freya Street can expect delays of around eight minutes until construction resumes, as Greene street is closed between Mission Avenue and Illinois Avenue. A detour takes drivers to Hamilton Street and then back east for reconnection on Market Street.

Two paving projects, one between Babbit Road and state Route 27 along U.S. Highway 195 near Pullman, and another from Hafer Road up into Chewelah, were also halted.

All three projects are the Washington’s Department of Transportation’s, but the construction itself is carried out by contractors. Transportation department spokesman Ryan Overton said that the strike is between the contractors and the workers.

Multiple Eastern Washington representatives for International Union for Operating Engineers Local 302 declined to comment on the strike Wednesday. Representative Doug Donley said over text that the silence is because of “legal reasons.” Business Manager Daren Konopaski did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

With asphalt production plants closing on Oct. 31, Overton said the strike may shorten the available window of time for paving projects this year.

City of Spokane spokeswoman Erin Hut said that while no city projects are currently stopped because of the strike, the union is the supplier for much of the city’s asphalt. While the city has not yet looked into sourcing asphalt from another company, Hut said in a follow-up message that she believes there are other local providers.

“We will make adjustments to schedules and closures as necessary, and notify the public through the media and on our social media accounts,” a statement from the public works department said.

A phone operator for Kuney Construction, the contractor for the North Spokane Corridor, directed request for comment to the local Associated General Contractors chapter. The chapter spokeswoman, Cheryl Stewart, declined to comment via text.