Keb’ Mo’ and Shawn Colvin to share Fox Theater stage in night of blues music

Keb’ Mo’ performs onstage during Day 2 of the 2023 Stagecoach Festival on April 29, 2023, in Indio, Calif. (Getty Images)

From staff reports

Multi-time Grammy Award-winners Keb’ Mo’ and Shawn Colvin are uniting at the Fox Theater.

Kevin Moore, known as Keb’ Mo’, was born and raised in Compton, California, but with parents from Louisiana and Texas, he was surrounded by a love for the sounds of southern America – including the delta blues.

Moore worked as a musician and songwriter for various artists and blues groups through the 1970s and ’80s before his debut album as Keb’ Mo’ in 1994. The record features favorites like “Am I Wrong” and “She Just Wants To Dance” as well as two classics from the iconic blues legend, Robert Johnson.

Keb’ Mo’ is also known for his multiple collaboration albums with fellow bluesman Taj Mahal as well as other collaborations with artists like Mavis Staples, Levon Helm, Kris Kristofferson, Trace Adkins and more.

Keb’ Mo’ has won four Grammy awards for Best Contemporary Blues Album as well as another for Best Americana Album with “Oklahoma” in 2020.

It didn’t take long for Colvin’s signature folk sound and storytelling lyrics to be noticed. Her debut album, “Steady On,” was released in 1989 and would win her the title of Best Contemporary Folk Album at the Grammy Awards in 1991.

In 1998, she won her second and third Grammys with her hit, “Sunny Came Home.” The song achieved the title of Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Colvin is also known for songs like “The Starlighter,” “Minnie and Winnie,” “Polaroids” and more.

Keb’ Mo’ and Colvin will unite at the Fox Theater next Thursday. Tickets starting at $45 can be purchased through the venue website.