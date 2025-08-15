Anderson, Lehmkuhl secure leadership roles on Fish and Wildlife Commission

A new leadership regime is in place for the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission.

Commissioner Jim Anderson, of Pierce County, was elected unanimously to serve as the body’s chair.

Commissioner John Lehmkuhl, of Chelan County, was elected vice chair on a 5-4 vote, narrowly beating out Commissioner Molly Linville.

The passing of the gavel marked the first time the commission has had a new chair since 2022, when former chair Barbara Baker took the post.

It’s also the first time the panel has had a vice-chair since former Commissioner Tim Ragen left his post after Gov. Bob Ferguson appointed Victor Garcia to his spot.

Anderson has served on the commission since July 2019. He is the former executive director of the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission.

Lehmkuhl has been a commissioner since 2022. He is a former biologist for the U.S. Forest Service.