On the Air
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6 a.m.: MotoGP: Austria Grand Prix (sprint) FS1
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Cook Out 400 USA
Baseball, Little League World Series
10 a.m.: Australia vs. Europe-Africa ESPN
Noon.: Massachusetts vs. Texas ESPN
2 p.m.: Puerto Rico vs. Mexico … ESPN
4 p.m.: Illinois vs. Pennsylvania … ESPN
Baseball, MLB
11:20 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Chi. Cubs FS1
1:10 p.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Mets Root
2 p.m.: Philadelphia at Washington MLB
4:15 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis Fox 28
7 p.m.: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers or Tampa Bay at San Fran. MLB
Basketball, WNBA
11 a.m.: New York at Minnesota CBS
Football, CFL
Noon: Hamilton at Saskatchewan CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Montreal at BC Lions CBS Sports
Football, NFL preseason
10 a.m.: Cleveland at Philadelphia NFL
1 p.m.: San Francisco at Las Vegas NFL
4 p.m.: N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants NFL
7 p.m.: Arizona at Denver NFL
Golf
3:30 a.m.: DP World: Made in Denmark Golf
9 a.m.: LIV: Indianapolis Fox 28
10 a.m.: PGA: BMW Championship NBC
Noon: USGA: U.S. Amateur Championship Golf
3 p.m.: LPGA: Portland Classic Golf
Horse racing
3 p.m.: Saratoga Live FS1
Mixed martial arts
5 p.m.: UFC: Du Plessis vs. Chimaev (prelims) ESPN
Soccer, men’s club
4:30 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa vs. Newcastle USA
7 a.m.: EPL: Brighton vs. Fulham USA
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Wolverhampton vs. Manchester City NBC
10:30 a.m.: La Liga: Barcelona at Mallorca ESPN2
11:30 a.m.: Super Cup: VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayern Munchen ABC
5:30 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at Minnesota FS1
Soccer, women’s club
1 p.m.: NWSL: Orlando at Kansas City CBS
4:30 p.m.: NWSL: Portland at North Carolina ION
7 p.m.: NWSL: San Diego at Bay ION
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Seattle at N.Y. Mets 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change