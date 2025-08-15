The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
On the Air

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6 a.m.: MotoGP: Austria Grand Prix (sprint) FS1

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Cook Out 400 USA

Baseball, Little League World Series

10 a.m.: Australia vs. Europe-Africa ESPN

Noon.: Massachusetts vs. Texas ESPN

2 p.m.: Puerto Rico vs. Mexico … ESPN

4 p.m.: Illinois vs. Pennsylvania … ESPN

Baseball, MLB

11:20 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Chi. Cubs FS1

1:10 p.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Mets Root

2 p.m.: Philadelphia at Washington MLB

4:15 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis Fox 28

7 p.m.: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers or Tampa Bay at San Fran. MLB

Basketball, WNBA

11 a.m.: New York at Minnesota CBS

Football, CFL

Noon: Hamilton at Saskatchewan CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Montreal at BC Lions CBS Sports

Football, NFL preseason

10 a.m.: Cleveland at Philadelphia NFL

1 p.m.: San Francisco at Las Vegas NFL

4 p.m.: N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants NFL

7 p.m.: Arizona at Denver NFL

Golf

3:30 a.m.: DP World: Made in Denmark Golf

9 a.m.: LIV: Indianapolis Fox 28

10 a.m.: PGA: BMW Championship NBC

Noon: USGA: U.S. Amateur Championship Golf

3 p.m.: LPGA: Portland Classic Golf

Horse racing

3 p.m.: Saratoga Live FS1

Mixed martial arts

5 p.m.: UFC: Du Plessis vs. Chimaev (prelims) ESPN

Soccer, men’s club

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa vs. Newcastle USA

7 a.m.: EPL: Brighton vs. Fulham USA

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Wolverhampton vs. Manchester City NBC

10:30 a.m.: La Liga: Barcelona at Mallorca ESPN2

11:30 a.m.: Super Cup: VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayern Munchen ABC

5:30 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at Minnesota FS1

Soccer, women’s club

1 p.m.: NWSL: Orlando at Kansas City CBS

4:30 p.m.: NWSL: Portland at North Carolina ION

7 p.m.: NWSL: San Diego at Bay ION

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Seattle at N.Y. Mets 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change