WSU LB Keith Brown to miss season with injury, plus notes on final day of fall camp

PULLMAN – Washington State will have to move forward without a key linebacker this season.

Redshirt senior Keith Brown is expected to miss the entire season with an injury, according to a source familiar with the situation, dealing a costly blow to the Cougars’ linebacker corps. After coming on strong toward the end of last season, Brown earned first-team reps during both spring ball and fall camp, signaling he was in line for a starting role in a potential breakout year.

Brown is expected to obtain a medical redshirt and return for a sixth season in 2026, according to a source.

In Brown’s absence, WSU coaches could turn to redshirt freshman linebacker Anthony Palano, who has earned first-team reps in recent fall camp practices. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 224 pounds, Palano redshirted last season at South Dakota State, then became one of 16 SDSU players to follow coach Jimmy Rogers to Pullman.

Based on observations from WSU’s fall camp, which wrapped up on Friday, the Cougars’ starting linebackers will likely include Palano and veterans Parker McKenna and Caleb Francl.

Last season, his first at WSU, Brown totaled 26 tackles (2.5 for loss) and one sack. After playing sparingly in the first few weeks of the year, Brown earned more playing time by using his speed to unlock the Cougars’ pass rush, which had been struggling. He spent the rest of the season in a backup role.

A former four-star prospect, Brown started his career at Oregon, which is in his home state, where he played the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He then transferred to Louisville for the 2023 season, appearing in only two games in a redshirt year. He transferred to WSU in January 2024.

Brown has been open about the perspective he’s gained in his college football journey. In an interview last season, he admitted a key reason why he left for Louisville involved NIL money, which he assumed meant he would be starting for the Cardinals.

“My head was just too big,” Brown said then. “I was like, ‘I don’t need to practice hard. I don’t need to eat right.’ I could just kind of coast into this position. And that’s just not the case.”

On July 30, after the Cougs’ first day of fall camp this year, Brown made it clear he was ready to use his leadership to mentor younger players – and finish his own career with a flourish. He described battling through a grueling stretch of plays under the blazing-hot sun, explaining he felt compelled to do so because he wanted to challenge himself, to show younger teammates what it takes to succeed at this level.

Brown may not be able to do that with his play this season, but his wisdom could still make an impact in the Cougars’ linebacker room, which could also get a boost from true freshman Sullivan Schlimgen, redshirt freshman Gage Jones and redshirt senior Gavin Barthiel.

WSU’s season starts Aug. 30 with a home matchup against nearby Idaho.

Freshman WR continues to impress on last day of fall camp

The highlight of Friday’s practice, WSU’s final of fall camp before beginning game preparation next week, belonged to true freshman wide receiver Carter Pabst. In one team period, he beat his defender off the line of scrimmage, burst upfield and caught a perfect in-stride pass from quarterback Zevi Eckhaus, taking it to the end zone for a touchdown of some 70 yards.

Eckhaus is likely on track to win WSU’s QB competition, which also features returner Jaxon Potter and transfers Julian Dugger and Ajani Sheppard, but this moment centered more around Pabst, who put together a spectacular camp. Listed at 6-1 and 194 pounds, Pabst was committed to SDSU until he followed Rogers to WSU.

In Friday’s practice and many others, Pabst has earned reps with the Cougars’ top offensive units, and he’s often made the most of his chances. Also on Friday, Pabst snagged a sideline catch on a rollout from Eckhaus. Moments later, Pabst hauled in a tough catch near the goal line on a throw from Dugger.

Several WSU freshmen have authored sterling fall camps – including cornerback Trillion Sorrell and safeties Kyle Peterson and Damarius Russell – but none have come as a surprise the way Pabst has.

It’s unclear what kind of role Pabst could carve out at the wideout spot, where veterans like Josh Meredith, Devin Ellison and Jeremiah Noga will likely earn a majority of snaps, but Pabst may be forcing coaches’ hands. Players can retain their redshirts by playing four or fewer games in a season, which could be a route coaches take with Pabst.

Washington State Cougars wide receiver Carter Pabst (21) hauls in a touchdown pass during a fall camp practice on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, on Gesa Field at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

Third-year sophomore DE keeps pushing for playing time

It might be impossible to watch a WSU practice without noticing redshirt sophomore defensive end Jack Janikowski, who plays with as much energy as anyone on the team, celebrating his best plays in all kinds of ways: slapping himself on the helmet, swinging his arms, flexing, everything.

He had lots of chances on Friday, when he logged two sacks, both simulated takedowns in the backfield to prevent quarterback injuries. After both, he showed the same kind of energy he’s become known for, much to his teammates’ enjoyment.

It was the latest installment of a compelling fall camp for Janikowski, who has been practicing with the Cougars’ second units on defense. Expect him to earn meaningful snaps when WSU’s season kicks off.

“He’s one of those guys, as a coach, you never have to have to worry about his energy or his effort when he steps out on the field,” WSU defensive line coach Jalon Bibbs said after Tuesday’s practice. “He’s a guy that’s gonna give you 110% every single day. Is there that balance? Yes, but we would much rather have it on that side, to where we’re pushing it a little bit on the edge, as opposed to saying, hey, we gotta get going here a little bit.

“And I think the guys gravitate towards that as well. There might be some days where it is a little bit of a lull, but we can always count on Jack to get things spiced up a little bit, and usually that intensifies the practice. So he is one of those leaders that we have within the room from that standpoint as well.”