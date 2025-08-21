Stu Flesland strong for seven innings, Spokane Indians walked-off by Everett 3-2

EVERETT – Spokane Indians starting pitcher Stu Flesland turned in another terrific performance in a day game on Thursday in Everett. But he was long gone from the game when the AquaSox walked it off in extra innings.

Anthony Donofrio delivered the winning hit in the bottom of the 10th and the Indians fell to last-place Everett 3-2 in the third of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Funko Field.

The Indians (23-28) outhit the AquaSox (19-32) 8-5 and drew a pair of walks. But they went 2 for 13 with runners in scoring position, hit into two double plays and stranded 10 runners.

The Indians stranded automatic runner Blake Wright at third in the top of the 10th against AquaSox reliever Natanael Garabitos.

Luke Taggart took over on the hill for the Indians in the bottom half. Automatic runner Josh Caron took third on a fly out, then Donofrio lined a 1-2 pitch for a single to center, driving in the winning run for the AquaSox.

The Indians took first advantage in the first inning against Everett starter Taylor Dollard. Wright reached on a throwing error by the pitcher, and with two down Skyler Messinger singled to put runners at the corners. Andy Perez followed with a double to deep center to plate both and make it 2-0.

Caron doubled to lead off the second, went to third on a balk by Flesland, and scored on a fly out.

Flesland retired the next 11 batters, but Curtis Washington, Jr. tripled to lead off the sixth and later scored on a one-out groundout to tie it.

Flesland completed a season-high seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. He threw 95 pitches, 62 for strikes.

Since moving into the starting rotation on July 10, Flesland has made seven starts with a 1.45 ERA over 37 innings – but has not ended up the pitcher of record in any of them.

The Indians put two on with one out in the eighth but Jesus Bugarin’s line drive was snagged by second baseman Charlie Pagliarini, who stepped on second to double up Andy Perez.

Jean Perez led off the ninth with a walk and Caleb Hobson pinch-ran. With two down Hobson moved up on a wild pitch but Wright grounded out to end the threat.

The series continues Friday at 7:05 p.m.