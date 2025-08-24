‘Special moment’: With catcher single-season home run record, the summer of Cal Raleigh keeps getting better

Seattle Mariners’ Cal Raleigh flips his bat after hitting his 49th home run of the season, the most by a catcher in a single season, against the Athletics on Sunday in Seattle. (Getty Images)

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

SEATTLE – It was only right that Cal Raleigh hit his record-breaking home run Sunday here, in Seattle, in front of his adopted hometown and the fans who have embraced him so wholeheartedly.

Raleigh, in all likelihood, will never hit a more meaningful home run than the one he hit on Sept. 30, 2022 to end the Mariners’ 21-year playoff drought. That stands as the most important home run in Mariners history, and it’s easy to picture Raleigh’s iconic follow-through pose immortalized in statue form some day.

We’re getting a little ahead of ourselves, to be sure.

But with what he did on a nearly flawless summer afternoon Sunday, Raleigh further solidified his place in Mariners lore.

Big Dumper now stands in a singular place in Major League Baseball history.

With his first swing of the game Sunday at T-Mobile Park, Raleigh belted his 48th home run to tie the MLB record for home runs in a season by a catcher.

Just 24 minutes later, at 1:45 p.m., Raleigh hit his 49th home run on his next swing in the second inning, breaking the record held by Kansas City’s Salvador Perez since 2021. Before Perez, Hall of Famer Johnny Bench held the home-run record by a catcher, of 45, set in 1970.

After he rounded the bases, Raleigh drew a standing ovation from the crowd of 37,550, which stood and showered him with an “MVP!” chant. After crossing home plate, he was greeted with handshakes and hugs by teammates and coaches.

The crowd continue to stand and cheer until Raleigh re-emerged on the top step of the dugout, acknowledging the curtain call by doffing his helmet and motioning to the fans.

“Special moment,” Raleigh said after the game. “I’ll definitely remember that.”

Raleigh’s two home runs off Athletics left-hander Jacob Lopez gave the Mariners an early 5-1 lead en route to a much-needed 11-4 victory.

Fans stood and cheered as Raleigh stepped to the plate for his third at-bat in the third inning, with the bases loaded. And even thought he struck out, he was still serenaded with another “MVP!” chant as he walked back to the Mariners dugout.

“Our fans are amazing and to do it here – obviously to do it anywhere would be really special – but to do it here in front of the fans and to give them that and see the appreciation was a really cool moment, on top of obviously a really good game,” Raleigh said.

Raleigh continues to hold the major-league lead in homers this season. His record-breaking No. 49 home-run ball was retrieved and waiting for him at his locker after the game. He said he plans to give it to his father, Todd.

The Summer of Cal Raleigh just keeps getting better, and he still has 31 more games remaining this season.

Raleigh, a 28-year-old switch-hitter from Cullowhee, North Carolina, is putting together not only one of the greatest seasons in Mariners history but perhaps the greatest season ever by an MLB catcher.

In doing so, he’s entered the thick of the MVP debate alongside Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, while also putting himself in position to chase down Ken Griffey Jr.’s franchise record of 56 home runs in a season.

In 2024, he hit a then-career-high 34 home runs with 100 runs batted in, and he earned his first Gold Glove award as the best defensive catcher in the AL. What’s more, he won the Platinum Award, presented to the best overall defensive player in each league, regardless of position.

In late March, Raleigh was rewarded with a mega contract extension designed to keep him in Seattle through the prime of his career, valued at $105 million over six seasons.

“I do believe that we’ve got a lot of good things going here, especially with some guys already locked up,” Raleigh said at a news conference formally announcing his new contract. “And I think it’s a good mix. With that being said, it’s going to be one of my jobs now to be a leader and to be a guy that can make this into a consistent winner.”

He then was selected to his first MLB All-Star Game in July, becoming the first Mariners catcher to start an All-Star Game for the American League.

Raleigh was also invited to participate in his first MLB Home Run Derby during the All-Star Week festivities. In a storybook event, he had his father, Todd Raleigh, pitch to him while his 15-year-old brother, Todd Jr., served as the catcher.

Raleigh won the Home Run Derby with 54 home runs over three rounds, a fitting rise to power for a player whose national profile has skyrocketed this year.

Raleigh’s 49 home runs lead the majors, and he’s on pace to become the first Mariners slugger to lead MLB in homers and the first American League catcher to lead MLB in homers.

Griffey led the AL in home runs four times in the 1990s but never the entire major leagues.

Bench, considered by many the greatest catcher of all-time, won the National League MVP award in both 1970 and ’72, leading MLB in homers both seasons.

In 2021, Perez shared the MLB lead with 48 home runs, but no AL catcher has ever led the majors outright in home runs.

Raleigh would be the first to do so.