As Mariners return from World Baseball Classic, focus turns toward regular season

By Tim Booth Seattle Times

PEORIA, Ariz. – Down one of the hallways inside the Mariners spring training facility, general manager Justin Hollander wore a big smile on his face as he greeted one of his players.

“I’m so glad you’re back,” Hollander said enthusiastically.

He said this to Andrés Muñoz. He’s sure to say it to Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodríguez when they return from the World Baseball Classic and at some point will likely express a similar sentiment to everyone on the M’s roster who took part in the WBC and made their way back to Arizona.

Muñoz was among the first wave of Mariners to return, along with Mexico teammate Randy Arozarena and utility man Miles Mastrobuoni, who had to leave Italy’s unexpected run to the WBC semifinals after suffering a strained calf in the win over Great Britain.

Josh Naylor will be back in camp sometime early in the week. Eventually, Eduard Bazardo, Dominic Canzone, Gabe Speier, Raleigh and Rodríguez will make their way back as well.

Every team holds their collective breathes when players leave for the WBC. It’s not until they’re back and unscathed that executives, coaches and teammates will finally exhale.

“They’ve been in some high-leverage games, so I think their game readiness is there, and it’s just a matter of getting the work in that they need to do in these games,” M’s manager Dan Wilson said. “And then continuing to ramp up as we get closer to (opening day.)”

For Muñoz, in particular, taking part in the WBC for the first time didn’t come with quite the intensity he was expecting or hoping to get. Muñoz pitched twice for Mexico, but both times it came in blowout situations. When he pitched one inning against Great Britain and allowed two hits and one run, Mexico had an 8-1 lead taking the mound.

When he was brought on in the ninth inning of Mexico’s loss to Italy, they trailed 9-1.

They weren’t exactly situations for Muñoz that came with the level of intensity he was expecting when he left camp to take part in the tournament.

“I didn’t have that adrenaline going on,” Muñoz said. “But (it was) very good just to be on the mound with so many people. It was a good time, but I feel like that will help me get ready just to get that feeling of so much crowd.”

As Muñoz continued to explain, because both games were blowouts, the actual pitching on the mound in Houston felt like a spring training game that just happened to be in a major-league stadium. It wasn’t as mundane as pitching to a reporter standing in as a wannabe catcher. But it also wasn’t like pitching in a pennant race.

Despite the lack of intensity, Muñoz said he believes taking part in the event did help in his preparation in getting ready for the start of the regular season.

“To be honest when I was in the bullpen over there, I felt like the season already started,” Muñoz said. “That was a good thing, I think, because it was more preparation and to get that feeling again of being in a big stadium and to go out there and compete like I have a lot.”

Muñoz returned to the routine nature of pitching in practice games Sunday, throwing one inning against Cincinnati. Muñoz struck out the side – while also giving up a double and a walk but got in his work throwing 19 pitches.

While he only appeared in two games during the WBC, Muñoz did throw a handful of bullpens and will spend the next week getting back into his regular routine to be ready for the start of the regular season March 26.

“It was really, really special. Really thankful I was able to do it this time,” Muñoz said.

While Muñoz is getting ready, Mastrobuoni is trying to get healthy. His calf strain isn’t considered serious, but it’s enough of an issue that his readiness for the start of the season could be in question.

Mastrobuoni said he felt the calf discomfort pop up midgame during Italy’s second pool play game against Great Britain. Mastrobuoni was hopeful it was just a cramp, but the discomfort lingered and never fully went away.

“I just got to be smart with it and got to understand that,” Mastrobuoni said. “I was frustrated to leave the team and everything like that. Now looking bigger picture, 162, I just really don’t want to deal with this, having it nag throughout the year.”

But even though he had to leave the team, Mastrobuoni is taking great pride in what Italy is accomplishing by getting to the semifinals for the first time. He was on the Italian team that reached the quarterfinals in 2023 before losing to eventual champion Japan and relished the bond of the team this time around.

“We had an amazing group, as you can see, how much fun we were having in the dugout and stuff like that. And that’s what it’s all about,” Mastrobuoni said. “A lot of talent on that team. So it was fun to get that opportunity. Kind of sucks it was cut a little short. I’m a little frustrated at that. But glad I was able to have that opportunity to be with that group of guys.”