WDFW authorizes “incremental” killing of wolves in Ferry County

Wildlife officials are trying to kill at least one wolf from a pack in northeast Washington in response to a series of cattle attacks.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind approved the “incremental lethal removal” of wolves from the Sherman wolf pack territory in Ferry County.

The decision comes after four separate attacks on cattle with three calves killed, according to WDFW.

Incremental removal means that officials will evaluate whether they need to kill more wolves from the pack after killing one or two. WDFW’s announcement didn’t specify the number of wolves the agency would target.

The lethal removal operation is authorized through Sept. 4.

Susewind’s decision was announced Monday, a week after the agency began looking into injuries to two calves and the killing of another in Ferry County.

Tree days later, WDFW was called to investigate two more dead calves.

All of the calves belonged to a single livestock producer, according to WDFW.

WDFW says non-lethal wolf deterrents were in place, including range riding, regular human presence and keeping the herd’s calving area away from known wolf zones.

The Sherman Pack roams a territory in the Kettle Range northwest of Kettle Falls. In WDFW’s minimum count for 2024, the pack had at least five wolves and was considered a successful breeding pair.

This is the second time this year that WDFW has mulled killing members of the Sherman pack.

In May, WDFW considered using lethal removal in the pack’s territory after one calf was killed and four were injured. But WDFW officials declined the use of lethal force because they weren’t sure the pack was responsible for the depredations.

In July, the agency announced that it believed the wolves responsible for the May attacks weren’t from the Sherman pack, and that they likely belonged to a new group of wolves using the area west of the Kettle Crest and north of Highway 20.

That group doesn’t have a name. WDFW staff will monitor it and determine at the end of the year whether it is a new pack or breeding pair.