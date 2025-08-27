WSU renews agreement with Nike, striking new three-year deal

PULLMAN – Washington State athletes will be wearing Nike gear for at least the next three years.

The Cougars have agreed to a new three-year agreement with Nike, according to a Wednesday news release, putting all 17 athletic programs in Nike gear through June 2028. The sides’ previous deal, a 10-year pact, expired earlier this summer.

That deal, which first materialized in 2015, was worth about $2.3 million annually. Terms of the new agreement were not released.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with NIKE and enhance the athletic experience for our student-athletes by having them outfitted with the industry leader in athletic apparel,” WSU AD Anne McCoy said via release. “NIKE has been a tremendous partner for many years. Their commitment to innovation and excellence makes it one of the preeminent brands in the world and aligns perfectly with our vision for Cougar athletics.”

It’s unclear what the new deal could mean for WSU’s uniforms. The football team has tweaked uniforms in recent years, including rolling out an anthracite look last season and a few helmet variations, like 2024’s Sailor Cougar and 2023’s script Wazzu. Earlier in 2023, the Cougs also wore a different Wazzu helmet, which came in a block italic font.

But the football team hasn’t seen a full uniform refresh since 2018. It does not appear this new deal comes with anything of the kind.

WSU and Nike first joined forces in 2009, which led to a 10-year extension in 2015.