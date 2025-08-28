Providence bans minor visitors to NICU, delivery units amid measles outbreak

As measles cases grow in the Inland Northwest, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center has restricted visitations to its neonatal intensive care unit and its baby delivery area.

Specifically, the hospital is not allowing other children to the units caring for region’s most vulnerable patients.

It’s a temporary measure that aims to protect newborns who are especially vulnerable to the measles and too young to be vaccinated.

Hospitals affected include Sacred Heart, Holy Family and Mount Carmel in Stevens County.

“We’re closely monitoring the situation and will update the community as soon as restrictions are lifted,” Providence administrators stated in a Thursday social media post.

In recent weeks, three children have been diagnosed with measles across Spokane and north Idaho.

The disease is so infectious because someone can spread it for more than a week before they exhibit symptoms, which typically appear seven to 14 days after exposure.

Measles often presents with a high fever, runny nose and a cough. But it is distinguished by a rash that appears three to five days after initial symptoms – starting on the face and then moving down the body.

If an unvaccinated individual is exposed to measles, the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine can still provide protection within 72 hours of exposure. Within six days, a person can be given immunoglobulin that can prevent infection.

If someone is experiencing symptoms associated with measles and may have been exposed, health officials ask that they call ahead to their medical provider before making an in-person visit and potentially spreading the disease.