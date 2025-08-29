This day in history: Girls were registering at Gonzaga Prep for the first time. Spokane actress appeared in Cecil B. DeMille film

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: A front page photo in The Spokesman-Review was headlined, “The new look at Gonzaga Prep.”

This “new look” was represented by Valerie Buckley, Jean Kuharski and Mary Pupo, who were gathered at the registration desk.

Gonzaga Prep was enrolling girls for the first time in its history, in part because of the demise of Holy Names Academy.

Gonzaga Prep had enrolled about 1,000 students for the coming year, “with about one-third being girls.”

From 1925: A Spokane actress, Gracie Weeks – who went by the professional name Verona Vashon – had a role in the Cecil B. DeMille film extravaganza, “The Ten Commandments,” coming to the Casino Theater.

“In the gigantic Biblical spectacle, Miss Vashon takes the part of one of the musicians in the large interior scene, showing the revelry of the hosts, while Moses is receiving the Commandments,” said the Spokane Daily Chronicle. “She is again shown carrying a lamb in her arms in the colored portion of the picture.”

She was a former student at Holmes School in Spokane. She later went to Hollywood and had various roles in Famous Player-Lasky Studio productions, a company which would later evolve into Paramount Pictures.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1862: Second Battle of Bull Run begins in Manassas, Virginia, leading to a Confederate victory.

2005: Hurricane Katrina makes its second and third landfalls, devastating much of the Gulf Coast.