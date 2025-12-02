Ask the doctors: Multiple studies, one conclusion: Take a walk!

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: Why is there so much different advice about walking? I just read that doing 15 minutes a day can help you live longer. I’ve also heard that a few minutes after a meal is important, long walks help your brain and just a few short walks a day are good as long as you walk really fast.

Dear Reader: You’ve asked a great and reasonable question. With so many studies looking into the health benefits of walking, it’s no surprise that the variety of findings might lead to confusion. The truth is – and we’re not trying to be cute here – they are all correct. Walking is a great form of exercise. It’s free, doesn’t require special equipment and can be done virtually anywhere at any time. What these walking studies show is that the practice yields some type of health benefit when done at any pace, for any duration at any frequency.

Our bodies were built for walking. The biomechanics of how our muscles, bones and connective tissues move contribute more than just locomotion. With each step, the compression and release of the skeletal muscle helps move lymph throughout the body. The gentle shifts of weight that take place with each step keep connective tissues supple and lubricated. The simple act of maintaining good posture engages the core muscles. Add in how walking supports the heart and lungs, can lift mood and has been found to have a protective effect on cognition and it’s easy to see why it is called the perfect exercise.

When it comes to the different advice that has emerged from decades of research into walking, it isn’t actually contradictory. Each study simply highlights a different piece of what is a much larger puzzle. A walk after eating engages the large muscles of the legs, which leads to improved post-meal blood sugar control. Walking just a few times a day at a swift pace helps heart health and circulation. Studies have found that even a few minutes of walking several times a day leads to improved health. And now, a new study has linked the practice of walking 15 minutes or more each day to improved longevity.

The study, conducted by researchers in Australia, looked at health data from more than 33,500 adults in their 60s. Those who walked for 10 to 15 continuous minutes each day lowered their risk of heart disease and early death. As with all observational studies, the results can only suggest a link between walking and improved longevity; they can’t prove the connection. Still, with so many studies pointing to the health benefits of walking, the conclusions become hard to ignore.

When it comes to your own life, choose the type of walking that best fits your circumstances. Maybe it’s a postmeal stroll, a short brisk walk, a long weekend hike or a rotating mix of all three. The kind of exercise you genuinely enjoy is the one you’ll keep doing – and that’s the one that will make the biggest difference.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.