STA launches low-income riders program, cutting fares in half

Spokane Transit Authority began a new reduced-fare option Monday by cutting fares in half for low-income riders.

Called “Opportunity,” qualified riders pay $1 for a one way ride and $2 for a day pass. A monthlong pass for unlimited riding is $30.

“The Opportunity pilot program is one of the ways we are demonstrating our responsiveness to community input,” CEO of the transit authority Karl Otterstrom said in the release.

Previously, a 50% discount was available for seniors and disabled riders per a requirement for federal funding, STA spokeswoman Carly Cortright said. Veterans got the same deal when the connect fare system debuted in 2022.

Spokane transit was not intending to exclude people from riding the bus, she said. Rather, they were not required by any funding sources to offer discounted services to low income riders. The STA directors board voted in favor of implementing the Opportunity program in July.

Individuals with annual incomes at or below 200% of the federal poverty line are eligible for reduced transit rates. For an individual, this is an annual income of $30,120, and for a family of four, $62,400.

The Opportunity program is only in a trial phase right now. Benefits are set to end after two years, or, when STA loses $1.14 million in fare revenue. Cortright said that notices will be posted online concerning the program.

Ride fares make up 9% of the transit authority’s budget. There is no supplemental funding to make up for the discounts given to low-income riders.

Cortright said STA expects around 8,700 users to sign up for Opportunity, which currently requires documentation of government food assistance. There should be a roughly 4% increase in overall ridership as a result of the change, she said.

There were 21 people signed up for the program on Monday. Cortright anticipates more to trickle in over the next six months as holiday excitement wears down and advertisements continue to go out.

Whether the project continues or not after the pilot period ends will be determined by the Board of Directors.