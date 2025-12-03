Woman pays forward prize money from her puppy’s contest-winning picture with a generous gift to the Christmas Bureau

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

A year-old chocolate Lab named Maverick is among those supporting the Christmas Bureau this year, after his owner won a dog photo contest that netted a $1,000 prize.

“I have a love and joy of taking photos,” said his owner, Leah Huettl. “Of course I take photos of my puppers.”

When Maverick was 6 months old, Huettl took a picture of him sitting down with a large stick in his mouth. At the edge of the frame is Huettl’s older dog, Chief, who is trying to grab the stick while Maverick gives him the side eye. The picture was selected for March in the calendar that will be produced from the pet contest winners.

“It’s March Maverick, which I think is hilarious, especially since we’re basketball lovers,” she said.

When Huettl was notified that she was a winner, she decided to donate her prize money to the Christmas Bureau, a joint effort by Catholic Charities, Volunteers of America and The Spokesman-Review to provide grocery store vouchers to families in need, as well as a book and a toy for each child.

It was right when her employer, Garco Construction, sent out a companywide email encouraging employees to contribute to their second annual pajama drive to benefit the Christmas Bureau. She also asked if Garco would match her donation and was told that they would. Garco has made large, generous donations to the Christmas Bureau for decades and matches employee donations as well.

“It means a lot to me to be able to contribute to that level,” she said.

Huettl, who started working for Garco in March, said she appreciates the culture of giving at the company. Giving back is infectious, she said.

“One of our values is community,” she said. “We get several opportunities throughout the year to help different organizations. I’ve taken a lot of those opportunities, which has been absolutely amazing and eye opening.”

A group of Garco employees is scheduled to help out one day during the Christmas Bureau, and Huettl said she plans to join them. She said it will give her a chance to see what struggles people are facing.

“It re-centers us,” she said of volunteering. “You end up having more appreciation for everyday things we don’t realize so many go without.”

One of those seemingly simple everyday things that some go without are pajamas. Huettl was asked to bring all the pajamas Garco had collected during its pajama drive to Catholic Charities for distribution during the Christmas Bureau.

“We had a massive box,” she said. “There were so many. All sizes, too. I loved the baby ones.”

Huettl said delivering the pajamas was a wonderful experience because she could see how grateful everyone was.

“The way that everyone greets you when you get there is so warm and inviting,” she said. “Just the excitement and joy on their faces let me know how much it meant.”

New donations of $19,450 have been received, pushing the year-to-date total to $88,077.55. The goal is to raise $600,000 to pay for the grocery store vouchers, toys and books handed out to families this month at the Christmas Bureau.

Douglas Eden, P.S., donated $8,500, accompanied by a letter that said, “It is our privilege to join again this year with others in the Spokane community to support The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund with our $8,500 gift. Each of us at Douglas Eden is happy to share in your good work in making the holidays a special time for so many people. A very big “thank you” to each of you at The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund.”

The letter was signed by Ronald P. Douglas, William D. Eden, Brent T. Stanyer, Ryan M. Douglas, Kjirstin J. Graham, Robyn McGinnity, Zachary J. Murnion, Gunnar S. Peterson, Anita Anderson, Sandy Saty and Sarah Withers.

Roger and Kathy Chase, of Spokane, sent $2,500. Carol Lawton donated $2,000.

An anonymous Spokane donor gave $1,600. Patricia Russell, of Spokane Valley, contributed $1,500.

Angela Johnstone, of Spokane, sent $1,000. Bruce Ottmar, of Spokane, donated $1,000.

Art Sturdevant, of Cheney, contributed $300. Marilynn Sturdevant, of Cheney, gave $300. Sharon Fairchild sent $300.

John and Donna Leaming contributed $200 via National Financial Services LLC.

Jean Jalufka, of Spokane, donated $150 in honor of the Loucks Family – Tim, Karen, Avery and Carson.

Katherine Harper, of Spokane, gave $100.