Field Reports: Eagles back at Lake Coeur d’Alene

From staff reports

It is officially eagle season at Lake Coeur d’Alene.

The birds are back to feast on spawning kokanee salmon, making for great birdwatching opportunities at the east end of the lake.

The Bureau of Land Management has resumed its annual weekly counts of the birds, which go back five decades. The Wednesday before Thanksgiving, the agency’s eagle counter saw 294 birds – almost twice as many as the week before.

Eagles will be visible around the lake as long as there are salmon in the shallows to feed on. The counts typically peak in December.

Higgens Point is a popular viewing spot, as is the Mineral Ridge boat ramp and trailhead.

Audubon to meet next week

Managing wildlife conflict will be on the agenda when the Spokane Audubon Society meets next week.

Reagan Harris, a wildlife conflict specialist for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, will present to the local Audubon chapter on Wednesday about her work with rural landowners and urban homeowners to deal with a bevy of unwanted wildlife problems, from skunk dens under sheds to deer messing with landscaping.

The meeting will be held at the Shadle Park Library at 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. from 6 to 7:30 p.m. It will also be streamed online. A link is available at www.audubonspokane.org.