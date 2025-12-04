Woman, 101, visits NorthTown Mall Santa as part of new tradition after career on the other side of the Christmas camera

Irma Almond and Santa pose for a photo this season at the NorthTown Mall. Almond, 101, worked 10 years as a local department store photographer during Christmastime. (Courtesy of the Almond family)

By Caroline Saint James The Spokesman-Review

Irma Almond was behind the camera 70 years ago, capturing the quintessential mall Santa photos at Crescent Court and the Bon Marché.

On Thursday, though, she had her turn at photos on the jolly old man’s lap, a new annual tradition Almond’s held for the past three years.

Almond is a lifelong Spokanite. She boasts of her six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Perhaps the most interesting figure: She is 101 ½ years old.

A friend of hers connected Almond to her role as a Christmas photographer at the Spokane department stores. She fondly remembers those 10 years as she flips through a red fabric album: one photo with Santa for each year she worked, from 1957 to 1966.

Though her outfits and glasses changed, her warm smile and love for the holiday are lasting.

One year, the mall’s Santa drew Almond, so it was requisite to take yet another photo of her on his lap with the painting in tow.

After a decade at that post, her first role after raising her children at home, Almond moved to Jubilant HollisterStier, where she worked for 23 years.

“It was checking the bottles as they came out and labeling … making sure they were clear,” she said, describing her position at the Spokane branch of the lab.

Aside from Santa photos next year, Almond admits, “you don’t have many goals” at 101.

“Just to keep as busy as I am and go with everything I can,” she said. “I go to exercise five days a week.”

When asked which side of Santa’s list the former photographer lies upon, she responded, laughing: “Oh boy. Well, I think I’m nice, but I have a lot of fun.”

After a few instants, she whispered, “Maybe naughty, I don’t know!”