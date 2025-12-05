Prep roundup: Noah Willard leads West Valley boys basketball; Julianna Lewis hits t8-for 8 at the line for Ferris girls

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports basketball nonleague action from the Greater Spokane League.

Boys

West Valley 67, Shadle Park 56: Noah Willard scored 21 points and the Eagles (2-0) defeated the visiting Highlanders (0-2). Jamie Johnson led Shadle Park with 15 points.

Pullman 63, Riverside 45: Cade Rogers scored 24 points and the Greyhounds (3-0) defeated the visiting Rams (1-2). Ben Riglgles led Riverside with 15 points.

La Grande (OR) 69, Clarkston 59: The Tigers (1-0) beaded the visiting Bantams (0-1), Dray Torpey scored 29 points for Clarkston.

West Valley (Yakima) 87, Mead 84: The visiting Rams (2-0) defeated the Panthers (1-2). Karsen Maze scored 32 points for Mead.

Washougal 76, East Valley 56: Dylan Gibson scored 28 points and the Panthers (2-1) defeated the visiting Knights (0-2). Gabriel Martin scored 14 points for East Valley.

Central Valley 58, Kennewick 50: The Bears (2-0) defeated the visiting Lions (1-1).

Girls

Ferris 60, Moses Lake 45: Mateia Eschenbacher scored 24 points and the visiting Saxons (2-0) defeated the Mavericks (1-2). Julianna Lewis went 8-for 8 at the line for Ferris finishing with 22 points. Addyson Burns and Yaretzi Madrigal scored nine points apiece for Moses Lake.

Mead 54, Lakeland 41: Reese Frederick scored 15 points and the Panthers (1-0) defeated the visiting Hawks (1-4). Presley Fagan led Lakeland with 14 points.

West Valley 44, Shadle Park 28: Avery Spunich scored 17 point and the Eagles (2-0) defeated the visiting Highlanders (1-1). Fryda Mendez led Shadle Park with 12 points.

Pullman 61, Riverside 10: Grace Kuhle scored 14 points in the first half and the Greyhounds (2-1) defeated the visiting Rams (0-3).

Richland 59, Mt. Spokane 41: The Bombers (1-0) defeated the visiting Wildcats (0-2).

Central Valley 68, Kennewick 54: Draeyelle Domebo scored 22 points and the Bears (2-0) defeated the visiting Lions (1-1).

Sandpoint 65, University 36: The visiting Bulldogs (4-0) defeated the Titans (0-1).