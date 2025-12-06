Ask the doctors: Congestive heart failure starts chain reaction in body

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: My husband is 74 and has congestive heart failure. He has what look like burns on his left leg. There is a lot of swelling, and his leg is leaking blood and fluid. He sees a cardiologist and has been told he should see a vascular surgeon. Why a surgeon? How would that help?

Dear Reader: Congestive heart failure is a condition where the heart is no longer able to pump blood efficiently. It struggles to send enough oxygen and nutrients to the tissues of the body. This may be due to mechanical issues, such as malfunctions in the chambers or valves of the heart. It could also be that the muscle itself is weak. Either way, the result is a range of symptoms. These can include shortness of breath, weakness and fatigue, irregular heartbeat, wheezing, a persistent cough and swelling in the ankles, feet and legs.

The swelling that you described is a common effect of heart failure. Known as edema, it is part of a chain reaction that begins with the heart’s decreased pumping strength. As blood lingers in the veins, pressure builds up. This, in turn, forces fluid into the surrounding tissues, a condition known as peripheral edema. This swelling stretches the skin and causes inflammation. It can make the skin fragile enough to break open and form the burnlike wounds you’ve observed.

This type of weeping wound indicates a critical problem below the surface of the skin. More specifically, it signals serious circulatory issues. That’s why your husband is being referred to a vascular surgeon. This specialty focuses on the veins and arteries that carry blood throughout the body. A vascular surgeon can determine the tests needed to pinpoint the cause of the extreme edema your husband is experiencing. These tests can map and measure blood flow, detect blockages, evaluate valve function and assess how well circulation is reaching the lower limbs.

Even with surgeon in the title, it doesn’t necessarily mean a patient is being referred for a surgical procedure. Treatment options for this type of edema may include medication to reduce fluid buildup. Compression therapy can be used to improve circulation. There are also minimally invasive procedures designed to restore normal blood flow. Major surgery is considered only when there is severe blockage or when structural problems in the veins or arteries cannot be managed in any other way.

There is hope if your husband undergoes a thorough evaluation by a vascular surgeon and then follows up with appropriate treatment. Circulation in his legs and the edema and skin wounds can improve. He’ll likely work with additional specialists to manage his congestive heart failure. These may include a wound care specialist, a cardiologist to monitor heart function and adjust medications, a nutritionist or physical therapist to support appropriate lifestyle changes and a primary care physician to coordinate overall care. This may sound daunting, but congestive heart failure is a systemic condition that benefits from a team-based approach.

