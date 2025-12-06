Magnitude 7 earthquake rocks Alaska, more than 20 aftershocks felt

By Jonathan Limehouse USA Today

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake rocked Alaska on Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey .

The earthquake occurred at 11:41 a.m. local time in northeast of Yakutat, Alaska, the USGS said.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Yakutat had a total population of about 657 in 2020 and 332 housing units in 2023. Yakutat is more than 300 miles from Anchorage, where the earthquake was also felt, the USGS’s interactive map shows.

NASA’s Earth Observatory said on average, there are 18 major earthquakes measuring between 7.0 and 7.9. And one great earthquake that’s 8.0 or larger every year.

More than 20 aftershocks felt after 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Alaska

Austin Holland, director of operations at the Alaska Earthquake Center, told USA Today that they have not received reports of injuries or damage, but he acknowledged that the tremor was “strongly felt” in nearby areas of Alaska and Canada. He added that the earthquake originated in a “fairly remote area.”

According to Holland, it isn’t “unexpected” for earthquakes to occur where the 7.0 magnitude did because it happened in an area with large faults.

Following the 7.0 magnitude temblor, more than 20 aftershocks, including some above 5.0, occurred, the Alaska Earthquake Center said on Facebook.

“Here we are 40 minutes after the earthquake, it appears to be generating a pretty vigorous aftershock sequence,” Michael West, the state seismologist with the Alaska Earthquake Center, told KTUU-TV.

“Magnitude 7 is certainly enough to cause ground failures,” West told the TV station. “So, though I have no observations yet, I wouldn’t be surprised if we heard about roadways or something that were impacted or landslides in the area or anything like that. But, again, we do not know that at this time, but magnitude 7 is the kind of earthquake where we would begin to expect those kinds of impacts.”

Holland said he expects the aftershocks to “remain quite numerous” in the area in the coming days and weeks. He added that there is a “very small chance” that there could be a “larger earthquake” within the ongoing sequence.

No tsunami warnings or watches have been issued, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration , sharing messages from National Weather Service offices in the region. The National Tsunami Center said on X that a “Tsunami NOT expected.”

What does magnitude mean in an earthquake?





Magnitude is a measurement of the strength of an earthquake. Officially, it’s called the moment magnitude scale. It’s a logarithmic scale, meaning each number is 10 times as strong as the one before it. So a 5.0 earthquake is 10 times stronger than a 4.0.

The magnitude and effect of an earthquake, according to Michigan Technological University: