On the air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5 a.m.: F1: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ESPN

Basketball, college men

10 a.m.: Missouri vs. Kansas in Kansas City ESPN2

Noon: Texas Tech vs. LSU in Fort Worth, Texas ESPN2

2 p.m.: Nevada at Washington State ESPN+

2 p.m.: Georgetown at North Carolina ESPN

2 p.m.: Creighton at Nebraska FS1

2 p.m.: SMU vs. Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas ESPN2

6 p.m.: North Florida at Gonzaga Fox 28

Basketball, college women

10 a.m.: DePaul at UConn FS1

Noon: Oregon at UCLA FS1

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Seattle at Atlanta Fox 28

1:05 p.m.: Denver at Las Vegas CBS

1:25 p.m.: Chicago at Green Bay Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: Houston at Kansas City NBC

Golf

8:30 a.m.: PGA: Hero World Challenge NBC

11 a.m.: Champions: World Champions Cup ABC

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: Colorado at Philadelphia NHL Network

4 p.m.: Las Vegas at N.Y. Rangers NHL Network

Hockey, WHL

5:05 p.m.: Spokane at Seattle Victory+

Soccer, men’s club

6 a.m.: EPL: Brighton at West Ham USA

7 a.m.: SPFL: Celtic at Hearts CBS Sports

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Fulham at Crystal Palace USA

Wintersports

9 a.m.: Alpine World Cup NBC

Noon: Alpine World Cup CNBC

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: Nevada at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

6 p.m.: North Florida at Gonzaga 590-AM / 96.1-FM

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Seattle at Atlanta 94.5-FM

5:20 p.m.: Houston at Kansas City 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change