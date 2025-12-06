On the air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5 a.m.: F1: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ESPN
Basketball, college men
10 a.m.: Missouri vs. Kansas in Kansas City ESPN2
Noon: Texas Tech vs. LSU in Fort Worth, Texas ESPN2
2 p.m.: Nevada at Washington State ESPN+
2 p.m.: Georgetown at North Carolina ESPN
2 p.m.: Creighton at Nebraska FS1
2 p.m.: SMU vs. Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas ESPN2
6 p.m.: North Florida at Gonzaga Fox 28
Basketball, college women
10 a.m.: DePaul at UConn FS1
Noon: Oregon at UCLA FS1
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Seattle at Atlanta Fox 28
1:05 p.m.: Denver at Las Vegas CBS
1:25 p.m.: Chicago at Green Bay Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: Houston at Kansas City NBC
Golf
8:30 a.m.: PGA: Hero World Challenge NBC
11 a.m.: Champions: World Champions Cup ABC
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: Colorado at Philadelphia NHL Network
4 p.m.: Las Vegas at N.Y. Rangers NHL Network
Hockey, WHL
5:05 p.m.: Spokane at Seattle Victory+
Soccer, men’s club
6 a.m.: EPL: Brighton at West Ham USA
7 a.m.: SPFL: Celtic at Hearts CBS Sports
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Fulham at Crystal Palace USA
Wintersports
9 a.m.: Alpine World Cup NBC
Noon: Alpine World Cup CNBC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
2 p.m.: Nevada at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
6 p.m.: North Florida at Gonzaga 590-AM / 96.1-FM
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Seattle at Atlanta 94.5-FM
5:20 p.m.: Houston at Kansas City 700-AM / 105.3-FM
