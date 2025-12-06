Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding date and location revealed

Tyler Erzberger USA Today

The biggest wedding of the decade finally has a date.

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, 36, will tie the knot with the biggest pop star in the world, Taylor Swift, 35, on June 13, 2026, per multiple reports.

Kelce proposes to Swift in the ramp-up to the 2025 season in August, as he proposed in his home state of Missouri. The pair have been in the public eye since their relationship was confirmed two years ago, when Swift was spotted supporting Kelce from his private suite during a Chiefs home game against the Chicago Bears.

Since partnering with Swift, Kelce and the Chiefs have gone back-to-back Super Bowls. They beat the San Francisco 49ers to win the Super Bowl in 2023, as Swift celebrated with Kelce on the field after the victory. The following year, however, it was a more somber finish, as Swift’s hometown Philadelphia Eagles blew out the Chiefs in a rematch of the 2022 Super Bowl.

The wedding is expected to be held at Swift’s Rhode Island mansion, which overlooks the beach.

If Kelce hopes to celebrate his marriage in the afterglow of a Super Bowl victory, he and the Chiefs have work to do. Kansas City currently sits at 6-6 with only a 34% chance of making the postseason. If they lose this weekend’s matchup with the surging Houston Texans, their chances plummet to a woeful 12%.