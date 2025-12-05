Disney+ celebrates ‘Home Alone’ at 35 with a world-record gingerbread house in LA

By Peter Larsen Orange County Register

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Get ready, ya filthy animals, because “Home Alone” is 35 this year and Disney+ is celebrating from the heart of Hollywood to pizza parlors and airports and television sets across the country.

The biggest, quite literally, will soon arrive at the corner of Hollywood and Vine in Los Angeles in the form of a ginormous gingerbread recreation of the McCallister family home.

It’s not to scale of the home in the movie, of course, but Disney+ is aiming to set a new Guinness world record for the largest-ever gingerbread house; it’s designed to be 58 feet long, 42 feet wide and 25.6 feet tall.

How much gingerbread does that take? Well, according to a news release from Disney+, the recipe for making the biggest gingerbread house ever seen on this planet requires 5,700 pounds of all-purpose flour and more than 4,200 eggs to make 4,400 gingerbread brick tiles and 800 roof tiles.

Slap it all together with 20 gallons of edible glue, add the finishing touches with 20 pounds of fondant, and voila! Kevin McCallister has a house he can dine off for months, if not year,s the next time his family forgets him at home.

You’ll be able to visit the house on Dec. 18-19, weather permitting, according to the release. If you do, you’re encouraged to bring an unwrapped gift for Toys for Tots gift-giving.

How else is “Home Alone” and its sequels being celebrated this month? Almost as many ways as Kevin created to fight off the bumbling burglars, Harry and Marv, in the movie. Including:

Pizza! Or to be more specific, a lovely cheese pizza like that one Kevin ordered from the fictional Little Nero’s Pizza in the movie. The real-world Prince St. Pizza will feature Little Nero’s pizza boxes, special menus, and collectible packaging at its franchises in Southern California and around the country.

The chain will temporarily rename its cheese pizza “The Lovely Cheese Pizza” in tribute to Kevin’s order. At its Studio City location, the franchise will get a full makeover, including the Little Nero’s delivery car seen in the movie parked outside.

Airports! Disney+ and the airport security company CLEAR have teamed up for a “No Kevin Left Behind” activation at nine of the largest airports in the United States, including Los Angeles International. From Dec. 17-24, CLEAR+ members will receive “Home Alone”-themed ornaments

Kevin! OK, kids, listen up, because this is going to get on your parents’ nerves, so, you know, you’re going to want to do it. From Dec. 19-31, anyone with a Vizio television can launch the Disney+ app by shouting “Kevin!” into the voice remote.