Kraft’s 65-inch mac & cheese box sold out at Walmart. Will it restock?

By Saleen Martin USA TODAY

Walmart shoppers were in a frenzy for Kraft on Black Friday, buying all the food manufacturer’s flat-screen-sized, 65-inch boxes of macaroni and cheese in minutes.

The special-edition product was advertised on social media and in a news release, then became available to purchase on Walmart’s website at 12:01 a.m. on Black Friday. The boxes were sold out within an hour, Walmart told USA Today on Dec. 3.

The never-before-sold box contains 65 smaller boxes of Kraft Mac & Cheese. That’s 3½ servings per box, or 227 servings, Walmart said.

Customers snagged the mac and cheese for $19.37, more than 75% in savings in each box.

The company said the huge box of mac and cheese probably sold so quickly because it’s a “fantastic product” sold in a “fun collectable format and offered at a great value.”

Here’s what to know about the novelty mac and cheese boxes, and what customers are saying about the Black Friday deal.

What’s in (and on) Kraft’s giant mac and cheese box?

Last week, social media influencers who were sent the 65-inch boxes shared videos of themselves unpacking the massive bundle of mac and cheese, including @snachwithzach and @snackolator, who suggested donating some boxes to food banks or those in need.

The Kraft Mac & Cheese novelty box lists features such as “4K” in noodles. It also includes a “setup guide” that mimics a real flat-screen, instructing users to:

Unbox mac (resist urge to eat entire box). Share with friends & family (or don’t). Install display (TV lingo for “cook macaroni). Stream (TV lingo for “add cheese powder”). Enjoy (Not all at once).

Internet blames bots for 65-inch mac and cheese boxes selling out

Though social media influencers and some shoppers got their hands on the mac and cheese boxes, some weren’t so lucky and took to X to vent. One X user tagged Walmart and said the boxes sold out in two minutes.

“It was literally in my cart,” the user wrote with a crying emoji.

Another user said they had everything preloaded – payment and shipping. They refreshed the page until the box was available for purchase, but it was too late.

“Hit ‘buy now’ and ‘checkout’ within 10 seconds of it being available,” the user wrote. “Still didn’t get it. My toddler would have loved it.”

The boxes probably sold out so quickly because of “nerds with bots,” a third user wrote.

Will Kraft’s 65-inch boxes of mac and cheese be restocked?

Customers also pointed the finger at Walmart and Kraft, questioning how many boxes were available in the first place.

“I had the Kraft 65 pack IN MY CART as soon as it went live & before I could hit pay on the instant pay option it was gone….less than 10 SECONDS,” one X user wrote. “What did @kraftmacncheese only make 5 boxes?! Disappointed!”

On Dec. 3, USA Today asked Walmart how many boxes were produced, but the company said it does not share sales specifics.

When asked whether the 65-inch boxes would be available on Walmart’s website again, the retailer said it is always working with supplier partners but had no news to share.

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY’s NOW team. Email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com.