Beloved Morihiko Nakahara returns to guest conduct Spokane Symphony’s Holiday Pops 3

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

With the Spokane Symphony’s third Pops concert of the season, a beloved conductor will make his return while the symphony continues to embrace the community – especially during the holidays.

Aptly themed “home for the holidays,” Morihiko Nakahara will be making his return to Spokane to guest conduct both the Saturday and Sunday performances. Nakahara first began working as an assistant conductor with the symphony more than 20 years ago and remains a consistent guest on the podium.

Whether it’s his passionate style or ability to conduct even the most challenging performances, such as those that follow along with well-known movies, Spokane Symphony Music Director James Lowe is consistently impressed by Nakahara’s sheer level of skill.

“We just love having Morihiko back,” Lowe said. “He’s such a great presence, such a wonderful energy, and he’s a really phenomenal conductor. He’s one of those conductors that can really just conduct anything at all.”

With a repertoire consisting of holiday classics like “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “Sound the Bells” and “White Christmas,” the symphony will be expanding upon this unique yet timeless sound by putting the chorale on stage as well.

The harmonies of the Spokane Symphony Chorale and the Spokane Area Youth Choir will ring out in tandem with the sounds of the orchestra.

“We’re so lucky to have such a great choir to work with,” Lowe said. “I can’t imagine doing a Christmas-, holiday-themed program without singers.”

From a singalong finale to Santa making a guest appearance, it’s shows like Pops 3 that bring the essence of the Spokane Symphony’s 80th season to the forefront.

Lowe and the symphony not only want to celebrate the sense of community and support already established and supporting them, but continue to carefully build a place for everyone to enjoy orchestral music. This is done by putting on these family-oriented performances as well as sensory-friendly concerts and “Symphony Days,” when elementary school students pack the Fox Theater.

“We try and build out a big range of different experiences,” Lowe said. “It’s part of our remit, I think, to be a really open and welcome organization for everyone … it’s all about the symphony belonging to the city of Spokane and to the community.”