Dave Boling: Kirby Moore may not stay forever, but right now is perfect fit for WSU football

By Dave Boling The Spokesman-Review

The snarky reaction to the news is that Washington State University has just hired Kirby Moore as its next “interim” football coach.

After all, impermanence has been the recent reality.

But nobody needs a reminder of recent coach defections in these early moments of excitement for Cougar fans.

From the outside, Friday’s hiring of the former Missouri offensive coordinator looks like a victory for the Cougars.

There lies the hope.

Consider it especially commendable considering there’s a new corps of administrators pulling the levers of power in Pullman. They managed to get it done quickly, without any unproductive flirtations and rejections coming to light.

Those things hurt, and almost always give off the feeling that you ended up settling for a second or third choice.

Plus, Moore comes from an estimable – and regional — lineage, with his father, Tom, a Washington state prep coaching legend at Prosser, and his brother, Kellen, in his first season as head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

Does that help with contacts and recruiting? Can’t hurt.

Some fans voiced the hope that a new coach with ties to WSU, or to the region, would give him greater reason to put down roots in Pullman. Moore checks that box.

And if he is followed by the customary influx of portal additions seeking new opportunities with a coach they’re accustomed to, they’ll be athletes coming from an SEC school, not off FCS rosters.

Further, Moore’s coaching history places him on a branch from the Chris Petersen coaching tree. Petersen’s successes followed him from Boise State to the University of Washington; his reputation is as a principled winner.

Since Moore is the fourth head football coach hired since Mike Leach left in January, 2020, many Cougar fans might be skittish that coaches coming to Pullman are unlikely to stay on a long-term basis.

The two most recent have decamped for better money, and the one before that, what? Oh, yeah, the covid thing. That’s a lot of staff juggling.

Like the last two, Moore (35) is young and on the rise. That’s surely a better option than bringing in an older warhorse and saddling him up for a last ride.

His style? A report from the Columbia Missourian, cited Moore’s influence during an 11-win season in 2023, which included a Cotton Bowl win over Ohio State. The Tigers slipped to 8-4 this season, but the four losses were all to Top-10-ranked teams.

He will likely bring more of an offensive perspective to the job than the last two coaches, with experience on the defensive side of the ball, which should appeal to members of the fan base who long for the high-scoring excitement of the Mike Leach era.

And if he has success, Moore, too, will be attractive to predatory athletic directors whose coaches have failed, jumped ship for moneyed opportunities, or been indicted for scandalous behavior.

Those offended that WSU has become a springboard school for coaches and players will continue to face that reality.

It may be something that just has to be owned, and perhaps capitalized upon.

Right now, the Cougars have a history of lost quarterbacks, but they certainly should have earned considerable respect for having groomed and developed quarterbacks like Cam Ward and John Mateer, who brought wins and excitement to Pullman before cashing in on big-money deals at Miami and Oklahoma.

Why wouldn’t a hot, rising quarterback want to give the Cougars a try? Every season being a new start with limitless opportunities.

Coaches, too. Jake Dickert jumped in for the evicted Nick Rolovich and righted the ship midway through the 2021 season. He was bright and personable and seemed happy in Pullman.

The most painful part of Dickert’s departure might have been that he was lured away by Wake Forest, which, historically, would have seemed no better than a lateral move.

Jimmy Rogers’ one season, going 6-6, was commendable in the way he managed to get an entirely new roster to be competitive. His 2025 Cougs were close against a couple powerful teams, which made some late mistakes only more painful in narrow losses.

It’s happened to the Cougars before, of course. But, remember, two previous occasions of coaching turnovers led to long, successful tenures.

In the late 70s, Warren Powers and Jackie Sherill each left after only one season before Jim Walden put down roots for nine years.

Dennis Erickson stayed two years before leaving for Miami. Of course he did. He could – and did – win two national championships there. I’d argue that the WSU program was better for having had him.

And, after Erickson, Mike Price took over for 14 seasons, earning two Rose Bowl appearances.

We’ll learn much more in coming days about Kirby Moore. But, initially, it feels extremely promising.

The most important goal, now, is building a winning program and recapturing the confidence of Cougar athletes and supporters.

Worries about keeping him around can be dealt with at some time down the road.

So, coach Moore, welcome to Pullman, where hope and reality might learn to occupy the same space.