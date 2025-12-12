Field Reports: Fish and Wildlife Service seeking information about grizzly killing

From staff reports

Federal investigators are looking for information about the illegal killing of a grizzly bear near the Idaho-Montana border in late October.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Idaho office said in a Facebook post this week that the bear was shot around Oct. 28 north of Perkins Lake, which is northeast of Moyie Springs.

Grizzly bears are protected under the Endangered Species Act.

The Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a reward of up to $7,000 for information that leads to an arrest or conviction. Idaho’s Citizens Against Poaching is offering an additional $700.

Anyone with information should call the Fish and Wildlife Service’s tip line at 1-844-FWS-TIPS or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Tips can also be provided online at fws.gov/wildlife-crime-tips or citizensagainstpoaching.org.

Washington hunters accused of illegally killing Idaho mooseA pair of Washington residents were charged with killing an Idaho moose and leaving it to waste near Twin Lakes last month, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

Fish and Game said in a news release that the two hunters were charged in Kootenai County with unlawful take and waste of the moose and with concealing evidence. The agency refused to release the names of the two men.

The release said the hunters were reported by a neighbor who thought they were acting suspicious about a moose killed in the area near the Idaho-Washington border on Nov. 25.

Idaho game wardens responded the following day and found the two hunters at the scene. They had a Washington moose tag, but no Idaho tag. Officers also found that the moose carcass had only been partially quartered and that the hide was still intact.